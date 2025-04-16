Get to Know: Spain Park High chemistry teacher Stephen Hobbs

Expand Stephen Hobbs

Stephen Hobbs teaches advanced and Advanced Placement chemistry at Spain Park High School.

Q: What inspired you to work in education?

A: In high school, my math teacher once told me I had a good way of explaining things, but I dismissed the idea of teaching at the time. However, in my sophomore year of college, I felt a calling to education while working as a lab aide. I changed my minor to secondary education while keeping my chemistry major, and I’ve been teaching ever since.

Q: What’s something great about your school?

A: I’ve been here since the school started, and it has always had a strong academic focus. The science department is particularly close-knit — we have great teachers and great friendships. Many of us have been here for more than 24 years. That collegiality makes the workplace enjoyable. I also get to teach advanced and AP Chemistry, so I have students who are eager to learn.

Q: Tell us about an educator who was important to you.

A: My high school chemistry teacher had a major influence on me. He instilled a love of chemistry in me with his passion for the subject . . . I took both general and advanced chemistry with him, and his enthusiasm played a significant role in shaping my career.

Q: What’s the most rewarding part of your job?

A: The most rewarding part is receiving notes from former students who have gone off to college, thanking me for preparing them well. When they say they enjoyed my class and that I had a positive influence on them, it means everything.