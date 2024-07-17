Get to Know: Hoover High teacher Susan Norris

×

Susan Norris is a peer helping teacher at Hoover High School. Peer helpers are students trained to tutor and mentor other students and help resolve student disputes.

Q: How long have you been a teacher?

A: I graduated from Auburn University in 1994, so I’ve been teaching in some fashion on and off since then. My degree is in chemistry and math. I have a master’s in both of those, but right now I actually teach an amazing class at Hoover High School called peer helping.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: It’s not really a “what” that inspired me to become a teacher. It was a “who” that inspired me to become a teacher. My high school chemistry teacher — her name was Linda Carper. She loved me well, she taught me well and she prepared me for my next step.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher when you were in school.

A: Linda Carper and Walt Rogers were my two favorite teachers in high school. Mrs. Carper taught me math and chemistry, and Mr. Rogers taught me physics. Physics was actually the hardest class that I took. I worked really hard, and I never made an A, which is crazy because I was always a student who made an A in everything. But both of those teachers loved me well and pushed me hard.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher for you?

A: The most rewarding part of being a teacher for me is when I am somewhere in a community and I see a student that I once taught, and they come over and they talk to me, and they want to tell me about their life and their family and where they are. I know that’s the most rewarding part for me is just seeing students grow into mature adults and to see where they are now.

