The Bluff Park Art Association recently awarded its 2024 visual arts scholarship to Indiana Gannett of Spain Park High School.

Gannett this fall plans to attend Winthrop University, where she plans to major in visual arts.

Gannett was a leader in the Spain Park High School Art Club and in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She played lacrosse and flag football and threw the javelin for the track and field team.