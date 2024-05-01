Hoover fourth graders to race Goblin cars at Talladega Superspeedway

1 of 20
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Fourth graders from Deer Valley Elementary School race their Goblin Cars in a slalom race at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney
Fourth graders from Gwin Elementary cheer on their teammates as they race their Goblin Cars at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
race their Goblin Cars at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders from Greystone Elementary School race their Goblin Cars in a drag race at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
race their Goblin Cars at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders from Deer Valley Elementary School race their Goblin Cars in a drag race at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders from Shades Mountain Elementary School race their Goblin Cars in a drag race at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
race their Goblin Cars at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders from Shades Mountain Elementary School race their Goblin Cars at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders race their Goblin Cars in a drag race at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders from Greystone Elementary School race their Goblin Cars in a drag race at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders from eight elementary schools race in Hoover their Goblin Cars at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders from Shades Mountain Elementary School race their Goblin Cars at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders from Riverchase Elementary School race their Goblin Cars in a drag race at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders from Greystone Elementary School pose for a photo with their Goblin Cars at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders cheer on their teammates as they race their Goblin Cars at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders from Shades Mountain Elementary cheer on their teammates as they race their Goblin Cars at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Fourth graders race their Goblin Cars in a slalom race at the south parking deck of the Riverchase Galleria through the Hoover City Schools S.T.E.A.M program, in partnership with Greenpower on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Hoover City Schools last week hosted an inaugural Greenpower USA Goblin car race with fourth graders across eight of the elementary schools in the district, and this week, the students are headed to the Talladega Superspeedway.
Each school's team constructed their own electric car, worked with the teacher sponsor on the mechanics and battery sources for the cars, and utilized foundations in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
The students will compete against other elementary schools in the state on Friday, May 3, at Talladega Superspeedway. The races consist of a drag race to test speed, a slalom race to test steering capabilities and a circuit race to showcase all of the skills at once.