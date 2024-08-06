First day advice with Greystone Elementary's Katie Abbott

× Expand Katie Abbott is a teacher at Greystone Elementary.

Q: Tell us about your first day of school.

A: The first day of school in my first grade classroom is always full of excitement. I have worked diligently to make sure that everything is ready for this new group of learners. The first day is all about community building activities. My students are greeted with pirate hats and eye patches and they soon learn that they are now Abbott's Adventurers. We play lots of games to get to know each other and we read the book "First Day Jitters." We drink a special jitter juice that helps get all our jitters away. The students are always really surprised to learn that teachers actually get nervous too. We spend time exploring this new space that will be our school home together for the next 10 months. And I take lots of pictures to share with their families, so that they feel connected to their child's school experience.

Q: What would you tell your younger self on their first day of school?

A: I would tell my younger self you're about to meet your new class family and learn so many new amazing things this year, like how to read. Don't worry, your teacher already loves you and is there to help you. Just try your best, have fun and always be kind.

Q: What advice do you have for incoming students or parents on the first day of classes?

A: For students and parents, I would say that open communication is extremely important. We are all a team. Teachers care deeply about their students and want them to succeed. Don't be scared to ask questions if you're confused. Let the teacher know if there is a problem, please tell someone. Together, we can make it the best year yet.

Q: What were you most excited for on the first day of your senior year?

A: At the beginning of my senior year,I was most excited about making special and lasting memories with my classmates, being a leader and role model to others at the school and beginning to prepare for college and all the excitement that goes along with that.