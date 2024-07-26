Fire Science Academy student honored for heroism

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Francisco Rojas-Carrillo, a student at the Fire Science Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, third from left, is honored for helping pull a person from a burning vehicle in a vehicle crash on U.S. 31 in October during a Hoover school board meeting on June 11. Standing with him, from left, are fire Lt. Jeff Otwell, English Language Learner teacher Mollie Applegate and fire Lt. Landon Johnson.

Francisco Rojas-Carillo, a student in the Fire Science Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, recently was honored by the Hoover Fire Department with the Citizen of Merit Award for his heroic actions to help rescue a person from a burning car.

Rojas-Carrillo was delivering for DoorDash last October when he came across a vehicle accident on U.S. 31. He noticed the car was on fire, with flames coming up above the vehicle, said fire Lt. Jeff Otwell, one of Rojas-Carrillo’s instructors in the Fire Science Academy.

“He noticed the driver was not getting out. On his own accord, he reached in with the help of several other men and pulled the passenger out of the passenger side of the vehicle,” Otwell said. “They couldn’t get him out from the driver side, so they had to do it from the other side. … His willingness to jump into action and help his fellow man without a second thought shows a selfless attitude, and we’re very proud and believe he has a very bright future.”

Rojas-Carrillo moved to Alabama from Venezuela with his mother in February 2023, and they now live with his aunt in Hoover, Otwell said.

Rojas-Carrillo always shows up for class with a smile, said Lt. Landon Johnson, another instructor. “He’s happy to be there. He’s full of energy,” Johnson said. “He’s a silent leader, encouraging all of his classmates to be better. … He’s just always eager to learn, and it’s an honor to be his teacher.”