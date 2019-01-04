Finley Committee takes nominations for 2019 Finley Awards for strong character

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Spain Park High School social studies teacher Todd Parker speaks with Hoover schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy after being named a Finley Award winner on February 26, 2018.

The Finley Committee is now taking nominations for the 2019 Finley Awards for outstanding character, given each year to a Hoover City Schools employee and one senior at each of the two high schools.

The awards have been given each year since 1996 in honor of former Berry High School football coach Bob Finley.

Nominees should:

Set high standards for himself/herself

Assume responsibility where appropriate

Exhibit quiet leadership

Encourage others

Demonstrate an outstanding work ethic

Have genuine concern for others

Show respect for others

Have a humble manner

Be honest

Set a positive example for peers.

Hoover school employees and parents are invited to make nominations until Jan. 31. Nominations should be made on a Google form available through a link on the home page of the Hoover City Schools website or at bit.ly/HCS_Finley.

Nominations must include three to five letters of recommendation submitted in hard copy to either Spain Park Principal Larry Giangrosso (if a Spain Park senior), Hoover High School Assistant Principal Jennifer Hogan (if a Hoover senior) and Hoover schools spokesman Jason Gaston (if a Hoover City Schools employee). Recommendation letters should not be longer than one page.

The Finley Committee will announce winners in late February, and award recipients will be honored at a banquet at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Thursday, March 21.

The 2018 recipients of the Finley Award were Spain Park High School government teacher Todd Parker, Hoover High School student Kathryn Stubblefield and Spain Park High School student Katherine Voorhees.