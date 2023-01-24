Finley Committee gives out 2023 Teachers in the Trenches awards

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Monicar Horne, a third grade teacher at Deer Valley Elementary School, is the elementary winner of the 2023 Teacher in the Trenches award given out by the Finley Committee in Hoover, Alabama. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Allison Winterberger, a sixth grade math teacher at Simmons Middle School, is the middle school winner of the 2023 Teacher in the Trenches award given out by the Finley Committee in Hoover, Alabama. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jordan Sherrell, a ninth and 10th grade English teacher at Hoover High School, is the high school winner of the 2023 Teacher in the Trenches award given out by the Finley Committee in Hoover, Alabama. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Monicar Horne, a third grade teacher at Deer Valley Elementary School (center), is the elementary winner of the 2023 Teacher in the Trenches award given out by the Finley Committee in Hoover, Alabama. Pictured with her, from left, are Hoover Council President John Lyda, Mayor Frank Brocato, Deer Valley Principal Nicole Stokes, Finley Committee Chairman Mark Edwards, Hoover Councilman Sam Swiney and Hoover City Schools Chief Learning Officer Chris Robbins. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Allison Winterberger, a sixth grade math teacher at Simmons Middle School, is the middle school winner of the 2023 Teacher in the Trenches award given out by the Finley Committee in Hoover, Alabama.. She is pictured here with, from left, Hoover Council President John Lyda, Mayor Frank Brocato, Simmons Principal Walter Womach, Finley Committee Chairman Mark Edwards, Hoover Councilman Sam Swiney and Hoover City Schools Chief Learning Officer Chris Robbins. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jordan Sherrell, a ninth and 10th grade English teacher at Hoover High School (center), is the high school winner of the 2023 Teacher in the Trenches award given out by the Finley Committee in Hoover, Alabama. Picutred with hijm, are, from left, Hoover Council President John Lyda, Mayor Frank Brocato, Hoover High Principal John Montgomery, Finley Committee Chairman Mark Edwards, Hoover Councilman Sam Swiney, Hoover City Schools Chief Learning Officer Chris Robbins and Hoover High Assistant Principal Brad Hayn. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Mark Edwards, chairman of the Finley Committee, welcomes people to a recognition breakfast for winners of the 2023 Teachers in the Trenches awards at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Prev Next

The Finley Committee, of group of community members who promote character in Hoover City Schools, today recognized teachers from Deer Valley Elementary, Simmons Middle School and Hoover High School as the 2023 Teachers in the Trenches.

The award is given out annually to one teacher at each level who goes above and beyond the call of duty to serve students and build character in them.

This year’s winners are:

Monica Horne, a third grade teacher at Deer Valley Elementary

Allison Winterberger, a sixth grade math teacher at Simmons Middle

Jordan Sherrell, a ninth and tenth grade English teacher at Hoover High

Mark Edwards, chairman of the Finley Committee, noted that Horne, Winterberger and Sherrell were selected from among 50 teachers who were nominated this year.

“What you’re doing — it makes a difference,” Edwards told the teachers at a recognition breakfast at Hoover City Hall. “It makes a difference in the rest of their lives and not just today. That’s big, and we want to celebrate that.”

Chris Robbins, the chief learning officer for Hoover City Schools and a member of the Finley Committee, said teachers in many cases have been pushed to the limit the past few years as they dealt with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Howevver, he said Horne, Winterberger and Sherrell are prime examples of how teachers continue to go above and beyond to make an impact in the lives of children and their families.

MONICA HORNE

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Monicar Horne, a third grade teacher at Deer Valley Elementary School, is the elementary winner of the 2023 Teacher in the Trenches award given out by the Finley Committee in Hoover, Alabama.

Horne has been with Hoover City Schools for seven years. Prior to that, she taught 10 years at Canton Elementary in Canton, Mississippi, and Arlington Elementary in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

A colleague who nominated her for the Teacher in the Trenches award said she has “an unbelievable ability to connect with her students in personal ways,” Robbins said. “She goes above and beyond to show her students that she cares, even going to birthday parties, sporting events and dance competitions.”

Horne said in a written statement said what she loves most about being a teacher is that it allows her to serve others and build relationships and fulfills her desire to connect with students, their families and her peers.

“I am blessed to share in just a part of my students’ lives,” she wrote. “It is my hope that they always remember to share kindness wherever they are. I hope they always remember to laugh and enjoy each moment of life. I hope they remember that everyone deserves to smile and to share a smile wherever they go.”

ALLISON WINTERBERGER

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Allison Winterberger, a sixth grade math teacher at Simmons Middle School, is the middle school winner of the 2023 Teacher in the Trenches award given out by the Finley Committee in Hoover, Alabama.

This is Winterberger’s 18th year of teaching, all in Hoover City Schools. She taught her first year at Berry Middle School and the past 17 at Simmons.

A nominator wrote that Winterberger has an “incredible ability to create a classroom that is engaging and creative and clearly does what it takes to get her students across the finish line,” Robbins said. “Her impact on students extends well beyond her classroom. “She’s a leader and a model teacher for others in the school.”

Winterberger, in a written statement, said that she always has a few students who are skeptical about math at the start of the school year and that shifting their mindset about math is one of her greatest rewards. “I love helping them realize math is useful and fun,” she wrote.

She also hopes her students gain confidence in sharing their ideas.

“It is so encouraging to see a room full of students eager to participate, and I hope they take this enthusiasm far beyond the classroom,” she wrote. “I hope they continue to believe in themselves and feel empowered to play their part in society long after stepping out of sixth grade.”

JORDAN SHERRELL

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jordan Sherrell, a ninth and 10th grade English teacher at Hoover High School, is the high school winner of the 2023 Teacher in the Trenches award given out by the Finley Committee in Hoover, Alabama.

Sherrell is in his fourth year of teaching, all at Hoover High. In addition to teaching English, he works with the speech and debate teams and is on the coaching staff for the freshmen football team.

A nominator described him as a teacher who removes the intimidation for reading and writing, which is challenging for many kids, Robbins said. “He invests in each student where and how it’s needed, checking in with them individually and ensuring that they’re working to their own ability in class,” the nominator wrote.

“He finds ways to show his students that he truly cares about them, lovingly holding them accountable for their academics and their character,” a nominator wrote. “He’s compassionate. He’s resourceful. He’s supportive. He’s consistent, and he’s dedicated.”

Sherrell, in a written statement, said he loves the time he gets to spend with his students.

“I love getting to have conversations that make them and I think in new, challenging ways. I feel good at the end of every day that I invested my working hours into something useful,” he wrote. “I hope that my students leave the year feeling more confident and comfortable in themselves. I hope they learn that kindness and love are like a candle; you can use yours to help others shine, and it takes nothing away from you.”

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato thanked each of the teachers for teaching their students character traits such as kindness, patience, respect, empathy, honesty, courage, compassion, strength, self-control and grace. “I’m so proud to be part of a city that has a school system like we have that supports our children.”