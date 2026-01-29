Finley Committee honors 2026 Teachers in the Trenches

× 1 of 14 Expand Berryhiull and Heard photos by Jon Anderson; Vasquez photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools The 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Award winners are, from left, Brock's Gap Intermediate School fourth grade teacher Stacia Berryhill, Simmons Middle School Counselor Zaneta Heard and Hoover High School English Learner teacher Juan Vasquez. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Zaneta Heard, the seventh grade counselor at Simmons Middle School, is a recipient of the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Stacia Berryhill, a foutth grade teacher at Brock's Gap Intermediate School, is a recipient of the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Juan Vasquez, an English Learner teacher at Hoover High School, is a recipient of the 2026 Robert F Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Stacia Berryhill, a foutth grade teacher at Brock's Gap Intermediate Schooll left, is a recipient of the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award. She is shown here with her husband, Carl Berryhill. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Zaneta Heard, the seventh grade counselor at Simmons Middle School, at right, is a recipient of the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award. She is shown here with her sister and mother. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Stephen Burns, chairman of the Finley Committee, welcomes people to a ceremony to honor the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards for Hoover City Schools at the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis gives a few remarks at a ceremony to honor the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards for Hoover City Schools at the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Finley Committee members gather at the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, to honor the recipients of the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Chris Robbins, the Hoover City Schools assistant superintendent for instruction, speaks at a ceremony to honor the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards for Hoover City Schools at the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson City and school system officials and the Finley Committee gather at the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, to honor the recipients of the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis, second from left, and Hoover Councilman Robin Schultz, far right, pose for a photo with two winners of the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Award. At left is Stacia Berryhill, a fourth grade teacher at Brock's Gap Intermediate School. Third from right is Zaneta Heard, a counselor at Simmons Middle School. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People gather for a breakfast at the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, to celebrate the winners of the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Brock's Gap Intermediate School fourth grade teacher Stacia Berryhill, second from left, and Simmons Middle School Counselor Zaneta Heard, third from left, are recipients of the 2026 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards. They are shown here with Brock's Gap Principal Scott Mitchell, left, and Simmons Principal Walter Womack. Prev Next

The Finley Committee that recognizes outstanding character in Hoover schools on Thursday honored three educators with the Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award for going above and beyond to serve students, families and peers.

Stacia Berryhill, a fourth grade teacher at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School

Zaneta Heard, a counselor at Simmons Middle School

Juan Vasquez, an English language learner teacher at Hoover High

Stephen Burns, chairman of the Finley Committee, thanked each educator for consistently going the extra mile to impact students’ lives, living life with purpose and leaving a legacy behind in the students they serve.

Chris Robbins, Hoover’s assistant superintendent of instruction, said one of his jobs is to measure the success of the work being done in Hoover schools. Test scores and state report cards are some of the measuring tools that people usually can see, but there are a lot of additional things being done to bring about success, some of which are done behind the scenes and not easily seen.

That’s what the Robert F. Bumpus Teacher in the Trenches Award is all about — shining a light on some of the people who excel at some of the unseen things and people who just exhibit outstanding character in their daily work and lives, he said.

“They spend their time, and they spend their energy, their mornings and afternoons, their days and nights pouring into the success of their students and seeking to make an impact on Hoover kids and families,” Robbins said.

Berryhill, Heard and Vasquez were chosen from among more than 40 educators nominated this year, he said. “They simply do these things because it’s the right thing to do for kids.”

STACIA BERRYHILL

Berryhill has spent more than 16 years of service in education, including the past seven or so at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School. She also taught two years at Mt Laurel Elementary in Shelby County, six years in Winfield City Elementary School and a few years in preschools.

The person who nominated her described her as a true mentor and leader who goes above and beyond to make sure everyone knows how loved and seen they are, even spending her weekends prepping and helping other teachers with their lesson plans and classrooms, Robbins said.

Brock’s Gap Intermediate School experienced the death of a teacher earlier this school year, and that can be a hard road for people in the school, Robbins said. “During a storm, what you look for is a rock,” he said. “Mrs. Berryhill was an anchor not only for the other teachers and students, but for the school during that time as they really reeled from a loss of one of their very own.”

Her principal, Scott Mitchell, said Berryhill indeed is one of the solid rocks on the staff and someone who is an encourager and relationship builder.

“Anytime we have a new teacher or a teacher in transition, they always gravitate to Stacia,” Mitchell said. “The same things that make her a good teacher make her a good teammate.”

Berryhill said she is humbled to be recognized and happy to represent the many teachers who do what they are supposed to do.

“It is very rewarding to watch my students flourish academically and grow into responsible, confident individuals,” Berryhill said. “Every year, I enjoy getting to know the unique personalities of my new students while fostering strong connections with them and their families.”

In her classroom, her goal is to create a culture where every student feels valued, respected and safe. She is intentional about building self-confidence and inspiring a genuine love of learning, while modeling kindness and empathy in all she does, school officials said. Her passion for education leaves a lasting impression on her students and empowers them to make a positive impact on everyone they meet, officials said.

ZANETA HEARD

Heard has worked in education 8½ years, including the past two years at Simmons Middle School and the two years before that at Bumps Middle School. She started her work life as a hair stylist and then went into social work before getting into education, so her whole career has been about helping people, she said.

Robbins said Heard demonstrates genuine passion and care by extending grace to everyone, sending food bags home on weekends for students in need and personally checking in with every student on her grade level to prioritize their health and well-being.

Simmons Principal Walter Womack said he has been in education more than 20 years, and Heard is top of the line. “She’s conscientious about her job and cares about students,” he said. “It shows. I can’t say enough good things about her.”

Heard said it’s amazing to be recognized but said she doesn’t do anything by herself. She works in partnership with other teachers and staff to identify students who need assistance and meet their needs, she said.

Her goal is to show up for students and being the type of person she needed when she was in middle school — somebody who sees students, meets them where they area and listens to them.

“What I love most about being a school counselor is the opportunity to pour into my students, “she said. “I pride myself on being a safe, trusted space where students feel supported, heard and advocated for. I’m there for them whether they need encouragement, a listening ear or reassurance that someone is in their corner.”

JUAN VASQUEZ

Vasquez has 10 years of experience in the classroom but has been at Hoover High only two years. The fact that he was nominated for the Teacher in the Trenches Award after being at the school only two years speaks volumes about the kind of person he is, Hoover High Principal Kristi Sayers said.

“He is one of the most compassionate, hard-working people I have ever worked with,” Sayers said. “Truly has a love for all students. He works with EL [English Learner] students, but he is instrumental in making every program at Hoover High School great. He’s only been with us two years but has really just fit right in, and he’s done some really great things.”

Robbins said Vasquez is a humble man but exudes passion for his work and for kids. “He’s just an energizer bunny,” Robbins said. “He just goes and goes and goes.

“He has created a nurturing environment for his own students that celebrate their culture, their traditions and their backgrounds while also developing inclusive schoolwide programs like trick-or-treating for students with special needs.”

Vasquez was not at Thursday’s award presentation because he was at a teaching conference in Jackson, Mississippi, but he said in a written statement that he likes to focus on connecting with students.

“What I love most about being a teacher is building relationships with my students and helping them learn to think independently while understanding the importance of giving back to the community,” he said.

At the heart of his work is a focus on helping students grow into independent thinkers who understand the value of service, school officials said. He strives to equip his students with the skills, confidence and sense of responsibility they need to make a positive impact both in school and beyond, officials said.