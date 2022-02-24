Rotimi Kukoyi named Hoover High winner of 2022 Finley character award

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Andy Urban, athletic director at Hoover High School, shakes hands with Rotimi Kukoyi after announcing Kukoyi as the winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover City School system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Dee Fowler, superintendent for Hoover City Schools, speaks about character to the Hoover High School senior class before the announcement of the student winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover City School system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mark Edwards, a member of the Finley Committee, speaks about the Finley Award to the senior class at Hoover High School before the announcement of the Hoover High student winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover City School system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Rotimi Kukoyi hugs his mother Amy Kukoyi, left, and Pat Manuel after being recognized as the Hoover High student winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover City School system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Rotimi Kukoyi shakes hands with his uncle, Bolaji Kukoyi, after being recognized as the Hoover High student winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover City School system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Rotimi Kukoyi speaks to his fellow classmates after being recognized as the Hoover High student winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover City School system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson A portrait of coach Bob Finley adorns a table at the Hoover High School gym as members of the senior class gather for the announcement of the winner of the 2022 Finley Award for character by the Hoover City School system and the Finley Committee on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Hoover High School senior Rotimi Kukoyi today was named the school’s winner of the Finley character award, from among nearly 700 students in the senior class.

The Finley Award is given each year to the senior from each Hoover high school and one faculty member from throughout Hoover school system who best demonstrates the character of former Berry High School coach Bob Finley, who was known for his outstanding character.

The Finley Award is given to people who set high standards for themselves, assume responsibility where appropriate, exhibit quiet leadership, encourage others, demonstrate an outstanding work ethic, have genuine concern for others, show respect for others, have a humble manner, are honest and set a positive example for their peers.

Kukoyi was one of 36 seniors at Hoover High nominated for the Finley Award this year. All 36 were honored in an assembly in the school gym, during which this year’s winner was announced.

Kukoyi was recognized in particular for having not only superior academic excellence, but also humility, empathy, impeccable leadership, resilience and integrity.

Though he scored a 36 on the ACT college entrance exam — the highest possible score — and regularly makes grades of 100 or above, Kukoyi remains humble and works to assist other students in achieving success, nominators wrote.

While the Finley Award is not a popularity contest, Kukoyi is well liked and respected by both faculty and his peers, nominators said.

He is a captain on the varsity soccer team, serves on the executive council of the Hoover Ambassadors and is a senior representative in the Student Government Association. He is still weighing his college options but wants to become a doctor and address equity in the health care field, he said.

Kukoyi said he was very excited to receive the Finley Award. He moved to Hoover from South Carolina in the eighth grade, and when he was touring Bumpus Middle School, one of the first things he noticed was the list of Finley Award winners on the wall, he said.

“It’s a very big honor, and I’m grateful the community has chosen me to represent Coach Finley’s legacy,” he said.

Hoover schools Superintendent Dee Fowler told the group of seniors who had assembled in the gym for the Finley ceremony that “character is what you do when no one else is looking.”

He praised the students at Hoover High for displaying good character during the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged each senior to take a deep look inside themselves and ask themselves if they are displaying strong character day in and day out.

It won’t be long before the seniors are leaving Hoover High and perhaps leaving home, Fowler said.

“There’s a lot of things that will serve you well as you leave home, but one thing that will serve you the very best is to be a person of character,” Fowler said. “People in life gravitate to people with character.”

Earlier Thursday, the Finley Committee announced that Riverchase Elementary School Principal Alice Turney is this year’s winner among all employees in Hoover City Schools. The winner among Spain Park High School seniors is to be announced soon.

Read more about each of this year's Finley Award winners in a future print edition of the Hoover Sun.