Carter, Hughes, Williams named winners of 2021 Finley Award for character

The Finley Committee, a community group that works with Hoover City Schools to recognize and promote strong character, today named the overall winners of the 2021 Finley Awards.

Colby Carter was chosen as the senior at Hoover High School who displays the greatest character, while Gage Hughes was selected among all the seniors at Spain Park High.

The Finley Committee also named Spain Park High School instructional support teacher Millard “Buzz” Williams as the Finley Award winner among all faculty in the Hoover school system.

The awards are named in honor of the late Bob Finley, who coached at Berry High School, the precursor to Hoover High School, until his death in 1994.

It is given to people who set high standards for themselves, assume responsibility where appropriate, exhibit quiet leadership, encourage others, demonstrate an outstanding work ethic, have genuine concern for others, show respect for others, have a humble manner, are honest and set a positive example for their peers.

COLBY CARTER

Donnie Quinn, a teacher and coach in the Hoover school system for 14 years, said in a recommendation letter for Carter that he has known most of the students who have won the Finley Award during his tenure, including his daughter, Lacey Quinn, who won in 2011. Carter is a natural fit for it, Quinn said.

“I have known Colby since he was 6 years old and have always been impressed with his sweet spirit, his respect and care for those around him, and his love for sports — all qualities Coach Finley would have appreciated,” Quinn wrote.

“I think it would be hard to find any student or teacher who wouldn’t say Colby is one of the best people they know,” Quinn wrote. “When I think of the qualities that represent this award: God-fearing, humble, servant hearted, friendly, a leader, great student, as well as a great athlete, I think of Colby, who sounds a lot like Coach Finley himself.”

Carter has made a name for himself as one of the star basketball players for Hoover, but he has an unbelievable amount of humility, said Scott Barnes, the director of student ministries at Riverchase United Methodist Church, where Carter attends and volunteers to help lead small groups of younger students.

“If I had been as talented as Colby in high school, I most likely would not have been able to show the level {of} class that he does,” Barnes wrote in a nomination letter. “He is incredibly kind to everyone that he comes in contact with. I have met many young people in my job as a youth director, but few have the character qualities that Colby does. … I firmly believe that Colby represents everything that made Coach Finley an incredible man, and what the award named in his honor stands for.”

Jason Smith, who was a neighbor of Finley, said in a nomination letter that Carter is a very dependable young man who has helped him with countless basketball camps.

“Each year, he volunteers to work with the youngest group of kids and displays great patience coaching, training and mentoring each child,” Smith wrote. “We are extremely grateful and fortunate to have Colby as a member of our coaching staff.”

Carter has been a member of the Business and Entrepreneurship Academy at Hoover High for four years. Business education teacher Glenith Moncus wrote in a nomination letter that Carter comes to class every day with a smile, nice greeting and positive attitude.

“He goes above and beyond what is expected of him,” Moncus wrote. “During class, he is always attentive, makes eye contact and encourages others to participate as well. He has an excellent work ethic as shown in his diligence and reliability in turning in work for class and completing assignments and projects without constant supervision.”

Carter is well-liked by his peers, and people stop to listen when he speaks, Moncus wrote.

He was elected homecoming king this past fall and was voted president of his class as a junior. He plans to attend Berry College on an academic scholarship and play basketball there.

His older brother, Austin Carter, also won the Finley Award in 2017. Several members of the Finley Committee said they don’t recall two siblings having won the award in the past.

Carter said he was surprised and honored to receive the award. He said the people of Hoover have taught him a lot of great things over the years, and he believes he will be able to use those lessons to make a better life. “I’m very grateful,” he said.

GAGE HUGHES

Hughes is a four-year letterman in both football and wrestling , served as a captain for both teams, was a starter on the varsity football team and top-ranked wrestler in the state.

Ryan Thompson, the head wrestling coach and a varsity assistant football coach, said in a nomination letter for Hughes that he has been an educator and coach for more than 20 years and had the pleasure to teach and coach thousands of students and athletes. “Gage Hughes is at the top of this list and shines brightly, Thompson wrote.

He is not only a superior athlete but excels academically, with a 4.3 GPA and a 33 ACT score. “He exemplies dedication and commitment in each and every endeavor he takes on,” Thompson wrote.

But Hughes’ true passion perhaps is best displayed in his love for other people, Thompson said.

He serves as a member of the Hoover City Schools Foundation Student Board and as has served as a small group leader for fourth and fifth grade boys at Mountaintop Church for the past three years.

Thompson, who has three teenage daughters, said Hughes is the kind of young man he and his wife pray their daughters will met.

“An honest guy, full of integrity, brave but with a kind heart, and fair,” Thompson wrote. “Most of all, he is selfless, in a world where too many are chasing only after their own desires.”

Stephen Hobbs, a chemistry teacher at Spain Park, said Hughes was an excellent student in the pre-Advanced Placement chemistry class, so Hobbs spoke to him about taking AP chemistry. Hughes was concerned about whether the time requirements of football and wrestling would not allow him to handle the intensity and academic challenges of AP chemistry, but “he chose to take the challenge anyway and from day one, Gage proved he was up to the challenge,” Hobbs wrote. “His discipline, motoviation and determination were immediately evident and never wavered the entire school year.”

Hughes has been an ideal student, coming to class prepared every day and participating in every activity with a positive attitude, Hobbs wrote.

“He is the type of student who causes me to continue to enjoy teaching after 38 years,” Hobbs wrote. “His tenacity to learn and his discipline to do whatever it takes to be successful was a constant example to the rest of the students in his class.”

Chris Conner, the student pastor at Mountaintop Church, said in a nomination letter that Hughes has shown many leadership attributes in weekly services, but he really came alive on a mission trip to Costa Rica a few years ago.

“From playing with kids, food distribution, or painting buildings, Gage was up front and serving with each task asked of him,” Conner wrote. “His constant positive attitude was a guiding light for his peers and those he encountered at the project sites.”

Hughes has a knack for finding the shy children on the fringe and playing with them, Conner said. “His ability to see a need and go fill it is a great value and one that will serve him well in life.”

Also, while teenagers often are afraid to stand out, Hughes often pushes past those fears and expresses himself freely while worshipping God despite any judgment that might come from his peers, Conner wrote.

“I will hate to lose his influence next year when he graduates, but I know that this year he will invest into a younger leader and build them up to take the lead in his absence,” Conner said.

Hughes said he, too, was surprised and honored to receive the Finley Award and thanked those who selected him. He plans to attend Auburn University and become a veterinarian.

MILLARD ‘BUZZ’ WILLIAMS

Williams has been an instructional support teacher at Spain Park for four years.

He spent six years in the Navy and 29 years working for AT&T before getting into education.

He went to college for seven years and earned five degrees: an associate’s degree in administrative services, a bachelor’s degree in human resource development, and master’s degrees in Biblical studies, religious education and educaton.

At Spain Park, he works with students from all four grades in a credit recovery program and is the sponsor for the Armed Forces Club. He was instrumental in developing the “Patriot’s Corner” near the entrance to the school, where U.S., Alabama and Spain Park flags are displayed and is trying to raise money to help start for a student color guard bugle, drum and fife corps.

Mark Edwards, chairman of the Finley Committee, said people who nominated Williams for the Finley Award talked about how he cares for each student and how his care for them goes deeper than general care.

Williams proudly stands beside students to support and encourage them and celebrate achievements with them, no matter how small those achievements might seem to others, Edwards said. He finds ways to motivate and encourage students and refuses to give up on students when they struggle, Edwards said.

Williams was described as having a “heart of gold” and a passion for educating students with a positive attitude and for making students feel special. He also was noted for investing in the lives of his students, their families and his colleagues.

Williams said the faculty and staff at Spain Park are all part of a team. Some days, they may be asked to be the water boy or the bat boy, and some days they may be asked to play shortstop, he said.

But “there’s no such thing as an insignificant role or insignificant student or teacher,” Williams said. “We all have a part to play. We do the best we can.”

Williams said he is blessed to work with a very talented group of people at Spain Park and has never had a time where he asked for help from a teacher and that teacher didn’t help him. “It’s just a privilege to be here,” he said.

Edwards said there will be a banquet to honor the top Finley Award winners and other middle and high school grade-level character award winners at the Finley Center on March 18. However, this year, because of COVID-19 and a desire to limit the size of the crowd, the banquet will not include elementary school grade level character award recipients, he said.