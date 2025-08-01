Shannon impresses in summer taekwondo tournaments

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chevis Shannon Gabi Blue Shannon has had several taekwondo accomplishments over the summer. Photo courtesy of Chevis Shannon.

Gabi Blue Shannon, a rising fourth grader at Bluff Park Elementary, had a strong summer on the taekwondo scene.

She excelled at the American Taekwondo Association Southeast District Tournament in Atlanta, where she won all six of her events.

Shannon then went on to compete at the ATA Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona, July 24-27. Shannon competed in six events, placing third in two events and winning a World Championship title in Sparring.

Submitted by Chevis Shannon