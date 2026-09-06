Shades Mountain Elementary nurse named Alabama School Nurse of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Elisabeth Goodman, recipient of the Alabama School Nurse of the Year Award.

For Elisabeth Goodman, caring for students means much more than just handing out bandages or checking temperatures.

The Shades Mountain Elementary School nurse has built a reputation for promoting health and wellness throughout Hoover schools and the community, efforts that recently earned her the title of 2026 Alabama Registered School Nurse of the Year.

Goodman, BSN, RN, received the honor from the Alabama Association of School Nurses during the organization's annual conference in June, which was held in Fairhope. The award recognizes school nurses who demonstrate excellence in clinical practice, student advocacy, health education, leadership, collaboration and service to their school communities.

Since joining Hoover City Schools in 2022, Goodman has become known for expanding the role of school nursing beyond the health room. Before coming to Hoover, she worked in the hematology/oncology department at UAB.

One of her signature accomplishments has been creating Hoover City Schools' first nurse-led Community Health & Wellness Fair. What started as a single-school event has grown into a citywide resource featuring more than 70 vendors and participation from multiple school nurses. The annual fair connects families with health information, community organizations and wellness resources available throughout the Hoover area.

Goodman also has led wellness initiatives for teachers and staff, organizing exercise groups and health challenges designed to encourage healthy lifestyles across the campus. Those efforts helped Shades Mountain Elementary earn the America's Healthiest School Award from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Former Hoover City Schools Lead Nurse Julie Kent said Goodman's influence extends well beyond providing medical care.

"The depth of Nurse Goodman's heart and compassion for her students is evident to all who visit her health room," Kent said. "Recently, the entire second-grade class of Shades Mountain Elementary voted their beloved Nurse Goodman as their school hero for the Liberty Learning Program. Her unconditional love and support, demonstrated daily, have clearly made a lasting impression on her students. She exemplifies the heart of a true servant leader."

Hoover City Schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said Goodman's work exemplifies the important role school nurses play in student success.

"School nurses play a vital role in supporting student success, and Nurse Goodman consistently goes above and beyond to care for our students, families and community," Maddox said. "Her commitment to promoting health and wellness and serving others makes a difference every day. This recognition reflects the big impact she has on countless students and families across the Hoover community."

As Alabama's School Nurse of the Year, Goodman also will be recognized during the National Association of School Nurses Conference in 2027.

Residents will have an opportunity to see one of Goodman's biggest community initiatives this fall. The Hoover City Schools Community Health & Wellness Fair is scheduled for Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hunter Street Baptist Church parking lot. The free event will include food trucks, games, health resources, giveaways and community vendors, continuing Goodman's mission of connecting Hoover families with resources that support healthy living.