BPES receives makerspace grant

× Expand Submitted by Hoover City Schools Bluff Park Elementary’s makerspace received a Cawaco grant and a visit from state representatives David Faulkner and Jabo Waggoner in September.

Bluff Park Elementary School received a $2,500 Cawaco Resource, Conservation and Development (RC&D) grant in September to implement "Moving Towards Makerspaces."

This initiative pairs literacy, social skills and more with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) by creating a Makerspace Lab in the school library. This RC&D grant allowed Bluff Park Elementary to purchase materials designed to engage students of all interests.

Submitted by Hoover City Schools