Election forum for Alabama Board of Education District 3 to be in Hoover

× Expand Photos from candidates' Facebook pages Republican candidates for Alabama Board of Education Distict 3 are, from left, Ann Eubank, Charlotte Meadows, Kelly Mooney and Melissa Snowden.

A nonprofit group called Local Alabama is holding an election forum next week in Hoover featuring three of the four Republican candidates for Alabama Board of Education District 3.

Candidates Ann Eubank, Charlotte Meadows and Kelly Mooney are scheduled to be at the forum at Hoover City Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. The fourth candidate listed on the Alabama Republican Party’s website, Melissa Snowden, is not shown on flyers advertising the forum. There are no Democratic candidates for the seat.

The longtime incumbent, Republican Stephanie Bell, is not seeking re-election. Alabama Board of Education District 3 includes Chilton, Coosa, Elmore, Shelby and Talladega counties.

Local Alabama is a nonprofit that describes itself as a “grassroots initiative aimed at engaging organizations and educating citizens in order to preserve constitutional values and policies in Alabama.”

Primary elections in Alabama will be held March 5.