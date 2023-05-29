Dismukes, Gibbs earn Arts Alliance scholarships; Satterfield awarded Bluff Park arts scholarship

The Hoover Arts Alliance and Bluff Park Art Association this year awarded scholarships to three 2023 graduates from Hoover High School.

The Hoover Arts Alliance gave $1,500 each to Dalton Dismukes, who plans to major in music and music composition at Auburn University, and Victoria Gibbs, who plans to major in art therapy at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The students were chosen because of their talent and outstanding high school careers, said Linda Chastain, a member of the alliance.

Dismukes, who maintained a 4.0 GPA, was the head drum major for the Hoover High School band and plays three instruments, played in the jazz band, sang in the Hoover High School choir and was part of the school’s theater program.

Gibbs has been an assistant to Amy Anderson at the Art & Soul art studio on Shades Crest Road in Bluff Park for the past several years. She was a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society and performed in many of the theatrical works presented by Hoover High School.

“Hoover has so many talented students at the high school level,” Chastain said in a press release. “The Arts Alliance is happy to see that the high schools are enlarging and improving their theater facilities to showcase this talent.”

The Bluff Park Art Association awarded $3,000 to Brooke Satterfield, who plans to major in graphic design at Auburn University.

Satterfield, who also had a 4.0 GPA, was involved with the Hoover theater and choir programs and improv team for four years, was co-president of the school’s International Thespian Society chapter, a Hoover Ambassador, Hoover Belle and received this year’s Outstanding Fine Arts Student Award.

Each year, the Bluff Park Art Association Scholarship Committee selects one graduating senior visual art student from either Hoover or Spain Park high school to receive a $3,000 scholarship to the accredited college of his/her choice. Because this is an award for excellence in visual art, the applicant must major in visual art, architecture, art education, graphic design or another acceptable major from an accredited college or attend an art school.

For more information about the organizations, go to hooverartsalliance.org or bluffpark

artassociation.org.