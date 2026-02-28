Deer Valley teacher Wilkinson named 2026 Finley Award winner for outstanding character

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Trumi Wilkinson, a third grade teacher at Deer Valley Elemtary School in Hoover, Alabama, is surprised with the news that she was chosen as the 2026 faculty winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character among all faculty and staff in the school system on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

Trumi Wilkinson, a third grade teacher at Deer Valley Elementary School in Hoover on Thursday was announced as the 2026 faculty winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character among all faculty and staff in the Hoover school system.

The Finley Committee each year selects one school sytem employee who exemplifies integrity, leadership, compassion and an unwavering commitment to students for the award named after the late Berry High School coach Bob Finley.

“Mrs. Wilkinson creates a classroom environment where every student feels seen, heard and loved,” school officials said in a news release. “Known for her warm smile and encouraging spirit, she builds meaningful relationships with her students and challenges them to grow both academically and personally. Colleagues describe her as a steady presence and a quiet leader whose consistency, integrity, and example inspire those around her.”

Wilkinson’s leadership also extends beyond the classroom, school officials said. “She collaborates closely with teammates, supports families with openness and care, and consistently advocates for what is best for students,” officials said. “Her steady optimism and commitment to excellence strengthen the culture of Deer Valley Elementary each day.”

“In the midst of hardship, Trumi continues to check on, support and encourage her family, friends, colleagues and students,” a parent shared. “She consistently puts others’ needs before her own. Her students and colleagues respect her for her consistent ability to remain positive in times of trial.”

Her humble manner and integrity make her not only a respected member of the Deer Valley community but also someone others turn to for advice and support, school officials said.

Wilkinson’s commitment to high standards, both for herself and those around her, is one of her most defining qualities, one of her colleagues said. She builds a positive, inclusive and high-performing educational environment, always seeking to strengthen both the academic and emotional well-being of her students, the colleague said. She does so with humility, celebrating the successes of others rather than seeking recognition for herself, the colleague said.