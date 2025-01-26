Deer Valley student wins 2025 Hoover City Schools spelling bee

by

Deer Valley Elementary School student Snigdha Pati recently won the 2025 Hoover City Schools spelling bee.

Pati secured the win by correctly spelling confabulation after going through 24 rounds of the competition. Madison Howze of Bumpus Middle School was the runner-up. Pati now moves on to the Jefferson County spelling bee.

Other individual school winners who participated in the Hoover district spelling bee were:

  • Bluff Park Elementary: Harper Till
  • Green Valley Elementary: Prima Pumilia
  • Greystone Elementary: Oliver Li
  • Gwin Elementary: Victoria Duong
  • Riverchase Elementary: Eesha Bandi
  • Rocky Ridge Elementary: Truwyn Robinson
  • Shades Mountain Elementary: Tom Teza
  • Trace Crossings Elementary: Kamel Jordan
  • Brocks Gap Intermediate: Carson Schroeder
  • Berry Middle School: Molly Wells
  • Simmons Middle School: Tyler Cole