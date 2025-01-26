Deer Valley student wins 2025 Hoover City Schools spelling bee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Deer Valley Elementary School student Snigdha Pati won the 2025 Hoover City Schools spelling bee. Here, she is congratulated by Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Aqila Malpass.

Deer Valley Elementary School student Snigdha Pati recently won the 2025 Hoover City Schools spelling bee.

Pati secured the win by correctly spelling confabulation after going through 24 rounds of the competition. Madison Howze of Bumpus Middle School was the runner-up. Pati now moves on to the Jefferson County spelling bee.

Other individual school winners who participated in the Hoover district spelling bee were:

Bluff Park Elementary: Harper Till

Green Valley Elementary: Prima Pumilia

Greystone Elementary: Oliver Li

Gwin Elementary: Victoria Duong

Riverchase Elementary: Eesha Bandi

Rocky Ridge Elementary: Truwyn Robinson

Shades Mountain Elementary: Tom Teza

Trace Crossings Elementary: Kamel Jordan

Brocks Gap Intermediate: Carson Schroeder

Berry Middle School: Molly Wells

Simmons Middle School: Tyler Cole

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Madison Howze of Bumpus Middle School was runner-up in the 2025 Hoover City Schools spelling bee. Here, she is congratulated by Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Aqila Malpass.