Deer Valley, Simmons, Spain Park educators named 2024 Teachers in the Trenches

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The three recipients of the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards are, from left, Simmons Middle School technology coach Melissa Capehart, Spain Park High School life skills teacher Victoria Bye and Deer Valley Elementary School librarian Raquel Sorkin. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People gather for breakfast at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, for a presentation of the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards for Hoover City Schools. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Deer Valley Elementary School librarian Raquel Sorkin is the elementary school winner of the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Award. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Deer Valley Elementary School librarian Raquel Sorkin, third from left, is the elementary school winner of the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Award. She is pictured here with Hoover City Schools officials and officials from the city of Hoover. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Simmons Middle School technology coach Melissa Capehart is the middle school winner of the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Award. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Simmons Middle School technology coach Melissa Capehart, center, is the middle school winner of the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Award. She is pictured here with Hoover City Schools officials and officials with the city of Hoover. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Spain Park High School life skills teacher Victoria Bye is the high school winner of the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Award. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Spain Park High School life skills teacher Victoria Bye, fifth from left, is the high school winner of the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Award. She is pictured here with Hoover City Schools officials and officials from the city of Hoover. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Aimee George, chairwoman of the Finley Committee, speaks at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, during a presentation of the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards for Hoover City Schools. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox speaks at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, during a presentation of the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards for Hoover City Schools. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato speaks at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens on Thursday, Jan. 25, 224, during a presentation of the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards for Hoover City Schools. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover City Schools Chief Academic Officer Chris Robbins presents the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Awards for Hoover City Schools at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Prev Next

Three Hoover educators received the 2024 Robert F. Bumpus Teachers in the Trenches Award Thursday morning from the Finley Committee, a community group that teaches, promotes and rewards good character.

This year’s award winners are Deer Valley Elementary School librarian Raquel Sorkin, Simmons Middle School technology coach Melissa Capehart and Spain Park High School life skills and special education teacher Victoria Bye.

The Teachers in the Trenches Award is designed to recognize teachers who go above and beyond to serve students and teach character.

Sorkin has been in education for 30 years, including 15 years teaching third, fourth or fifth grades in inner-city Chicago and the last 15 years as a librarian at Deer Valley.

One of her colleagues said in a nomination letter that Sorkin is the most amazing librarian she has ever been around. “She goes above and beyond the typical role of librarians every day,” the nominator said.

Every Friday, about 20 fathers and grandfathers of Deer Valley students come to the library to work with students on special lessons and projects in a Maker Spaces program to help provide some positive male influences in their lives, and every Thursday, about 18 grandparents come to the library to tutor children, Sorkin said.

“When you bring in various people from the community, they may say something or teach those children in a different way than their teachers or myself,” she said.

She’s honored to receive the Teachers in the Trenches Award but views it as something for all those people who are investing in the lives of the children at Deer Valley, she said.

Capeheart has been in education 11 years, including about six years as a high school social studies teacher in Tuscaloosa City Schools, one year as a social studies teacher at Bumpus Middle School and four years as the technology coach at Simmons.

One of Capehart’s colleagues said in a nomination letter that Capeheart works tirelessly to seamlessly integrate technology into classroom instruction, collaborating closely with teachers and students to enhance the learning experience. She also supports administrators so they can harness the power of technology to enhance the overall school effectiveness, the nominator said.

“During the challenges of the pandemic, Dr. Capehart demonstrated exceptional resilience in supporting families, teachers, staff, administrators and students, helping them navigate the complexities of the new digital classroom,” the nominator said. “She has a proactive approach and a commitment to ensure that the teachers at Simmons Middle School have the resources and knowledge that are needed and are crucial to maintaining a cohesive educational environment.”

Capehart’s passion, expertise and tireless efforts have significantly impacted the community, the nominator said.

Capehart said she was shocked and gratified to receive this award. She appreciates her colleagues and feels appreciated by them, she said. It feels good to know that the work she has been doing has an impact, she said.

Bye has been in education for nine years, including one year as a special education teacher at Woodlawn High School and the past eight years at Spain Park.

“Her role is incredibly important to the students at Spain Park,” one colleague wrote in a nomination letter. “Without Victoria Bye, our students would be lost. She is their guiding light every day. They look up to her. They hold her in such high regard. She does so much for everyone around her, no matter how big or how small.”

Bye helps students during lunch, plays kickball and basketball with them during physical education and even gets in drum circles to play along with them, the nominator said.

“She is interactive. She is supportive. She is caring. She is thoughtful — every time she steps through the doors of Spain Park,” the nominator wrote. “We would not be the same without her.”

Bye said she is humbled and honored to receive the Teachers in the Trenches Award. “There are many deserving teachers in Hoover,” she said. “I just love working with our students every day.”

This is the first year the Teachers in the Trenches Award has been named after former Superintendent Robert Bumpus. Finley Committee Chairwoman Aimee George said the committee felt it was an appropriate way to honor Bumpus, who died in July of last year, because he was known for his strong character and focus on character education, much like former Berry High School coach Bob Finley.

Hoover’s Chief Academic Officer Chris Robbins said these three women were selected for the award this year from among more than 40 people nominated because of all they do to make a positive impact on Hoover children and families and meet the needs of children.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato thanked the teachers for their commitment.

“I know that every day your job is to teach and build character in these young people so that they will have the things they need to be successful in life,” Brocato said. “It is all about character — being someone with integrity, being someone with vision, someone you can trust, someone that will stand by you in tough times. I love the way you answer the challenge and challenge our children, just to see the success that each of them have when they leave this city and go on to be adults.”

Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said he loves the symbolism behind the name of this award because it makes him think about trench warfare.

“Trenches provide protection. Our teachers do that for our kids,” Maddox said. “They keep them safe. They protect them. They give them advice. They try to guide them in the right way. They’re really their stand-in parents when they’re at school. They advocate for them.”

Schools are a lot like anthills, Maddox said. There’s a lot of activity inside that most people don’t see, he said.

“There are so many amazing things going on every single day that no one ever knows about, but teachers are doing that work every day,” he said. “It happens all across this school district, and that’s what makes this place so special.”