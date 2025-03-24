Deer Valley fourth grader Snigdha Pati wins 2025 Alabama Spelling Bee

× Expand Photo from Hoover City Schools Facebook page Snigdha Pati, a fourth grader at Deer Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, won the 2025 Alabama Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

A fourth grader from Deer Valley Elementary School won the state spelling bee on Saturday.

Snigdha Pati, who first won the Hoover and Jefferson County spelling bees to qualify for the state spelling bee, won by correctly spelling the word jurisprudence, school officials said.

She outspelled students from 49 other counties in the state bee, which was held at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s College of Arts and Sciences’ University Hall auditorium.

Pati now will represent Alabama at the 100th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. on May 27-29, with all expenses paid.