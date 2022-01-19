Deer Valley fifth grader wins Hoover City Schools 2022 spelling bee

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools 220111_Hoover_spelling_bee4 Deer Valley Elementary fifth grader Naanya Kana took first place in the Hoover City Schools 2022 districtwide spelling bee at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools 220111_Hoover_spelling_bee5 Bluff Park Elementary fifth grader Luke Hertz won second place at the Hoover City Schools 2022 spelling bee at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools 220111_Hoover_spelling_bee1 Thirteen students participated in the Hoover City Schools 2022 districtwide spelling bee at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools 220111_Hoover_spelling_bee3 Thirteen students participated in the Hoover City Schools 2022 districtwide spelling bee at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools 220111_Hoover_spelling_bee2 Deer Valley Elementary fifth grader Naanya Kana, at left, took first place in the Hoover City Schools 2022 districtwide spelling bee at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Bluff Park Elementary fifth grader Luke Hertz, at right, won second place among 13 contestants from Hoover elementary and middle schools. Prev Next

A fifth grade student from Deer Valley Elementary School walked away with the win at the 2022 Hoover City Schools spelling bee last week.

Ten-year-old Naanya Kana took top honors by correctly spelling the word enzyme.

She was one of 13 students participating in the contest, which included the top spellers from 10 Hoover elementary schools and the three middle schools in the district, school officials said.

Luke Hertz, a fifth grader from Bluff Park Elementary, won second place and made it to the 14th round of the competition.

“I felt great after winning the bee! This was a really tough competition,” Naanya said in a statement released by Hoover City Schools. “All the spellers were well prepared and did an outstanding job. The fact that all of us won from our schools means that this was going to be a tough competition. To be honest, I felt like the bee would go on forever.”

This was Naanya’s second time to make it to the district spelling bee. She won her school’s bee the previous school year as well but was eliminated in the district bee.

Her past experience and preparation served her well this year.

“I was glad to know that my hard work paid off,” Naanya said. “I was also overjoyed to see my parents were happy as well.”

This year, she said the hardest word for her to spell was “sedge,” which is defined as “a grasslike plant with triangular stems and inconspicuous flowers, growing typically in wet ground.”

“I was really confused on how to spell it because I mixed it up with some of the other words,” Naanya said. “In the end, I took my best guess and was satisfied when I got it right.”

Naanya now will represent Hoover City Schools in the Jefferson County Spelling Bee on Monday, Feb 7.