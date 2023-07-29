Dads put sweat equity into schools at 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade

× 1 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Derrick Davison, a parent at Hoover High School, puts out pine straw on an island in the parking lot at the school as part of the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 2 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jonathan Fague trims bushes at Bumpus Middle School as part of the Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 3 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Shane Eaker Volunteers pose for a photo after completing their work with the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 4 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Danny Reid, left and Ben Howell unload tree trimmings they cut into a pile for pickup at South Shades Crest Elementary School as part of the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 5 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Antoine Ash picks up dead tree limbs at South Shades Crest Elementary School as part of the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 6 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Watson Armstrong, an incoming seventh-grader at Bumpus Middle School, pressure washes a patio at Bumpus Middle School as part of the Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 7 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Brothers Olin and Sion Bryant, in front, and Omari Byrant, in the back, assemble shelves at South Shades Crest Elementary School as part of the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 8 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover High School Assistant Principal Cedric Buchannon, left, and Robin Schultz, right, put pinestraw out in the courtyard at the school as part of the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 9 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lester Norwood removes a dead tree limb outside South Shades Crest Elementary School as part of the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 10 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Volunteers in the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade pose for a photo at South Shades Crest Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 11 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Orunda Bryant blows off the sidewalk and picks up trash outside South Shades Crest Elementary School as part of the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 12 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Greg Mims pressure washes a patio at Bumpus Middle School as part of the Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 13 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson David Brandt blows off a sidewalk at Bumpus Middle School as part of the Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 14 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover High School Principal Jennifer Hogan joins David Hartley and incoming freshman Tate Hartley in putting out pine straw in the courtyard at the school as part of the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 15 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Daniel Parker removes vines from a fence behind South Shades Crest Elementary School as part of the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 16 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Ted Gaston rakes up hedge clippings at Bumpus Middle School as part of the Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 17 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Drew Hoffman pressure washes a patio at Bumpus Middle School as part of the Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. × 18 of 18 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Richard Mason puts pinestraw out in the courtyeard at Hoover High School as part of the 2023 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Prev Next

An estimated 200-300 volunteers showed up for the ninth annual Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup Saturday to spruce up the grounds at Hoover public school campuses.

Most of the work was done outdoors, such as laying pine straw, pressure washing concrete, trimming trees and hedges and removing weeds and trash, said Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy, the founder and lead organizer of the event.

The workday began about 7 a.m., and most crews were finished with their work after several hours, Murphy said. A light breakfast was provided by Chick-fil-A.

New Hoover High Principal Jennifer Hogan said she appreciated the dozen or so volunteers who showed up at her school to help spread pine straw. “It looks great,” Hogan said. “New pine straw makes such a difference.”

Antoine Ash, whose daughter is entering the second grade at South Shades Crest Elementary, said this was his first year to participate in the Hoover City Dad Brigade. He joined about 13 other volunteers there.

Ash said the project was a good way to contribute to the sense of community, and he wanted to do his part to help out.

David Brandt, one of about 14 volunteers at Bumpus Middle School, said this was his fourth year to participate after spending three years helping out at Trace Crossings Elementary.

“The Hoover school system has always been very good to my family — my two sons, my wife and myself — and the community at large,” Brandt said. “Who am I not to give back? It’s the least I can do for the great work the Hoover school system does for my kids.”