COVID-19 doesn't stop 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade6 From left, Joe McCarty, Kenneth Cox and Rob Shaw work to remove a post from the courtyard at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade7 Brandon Pettagrue picks up bush trimmings at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade1 Chris Fleming trims hedges at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade4 James Coleman rakes up trimmings from hedges at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 5 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade2 Ellen Kerns trims trees at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade "Family Edition" back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 6 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade3 Ellen Kerns trims trees at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade "Family Edition" back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 7 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade5 Joe McCarty, at left, and Rob Shaw work to remove a post from the courtyard at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 8 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade12 Chris Carpenter, at left, hauls in mulch to be spread in the courtyard at Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He is followed by Aaron Singleton, carrying a bag of weeds and debris that had been picked up. × 9 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade13 From left, Chris Carpenter, Aaron Singleton and Orunda Bryant spread mulch in the courtyard at Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 10 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade9 Jason Mullis spread mulch around bushes in the courtyard at Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 11 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade8 Brent Williford pressure washes a concrete area in front of Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 12 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade11 Orunda Bryant, at left, and Aaron Singleton pick weeds on a walkway at Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 13 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade10 Jeremy Kizzire spreads mulch in the courtyard at Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 14 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade14 Josh Payne puts a new sticker on a door at Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 15 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade15 Josh Payne cleans a door at Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 16 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade19 Chuck Grostick trims trees at South Shades Crest Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 17 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade20 Danny Trotter carries tree trimmings to a pickup pile at South Shades Crest Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 18 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade22 Judson Smith removes weeds from a garden at South Shades Crest Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 19 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade21 Bill Facella carries tree trimmings to a pickup pile at South Shades Crest Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 20 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade18 Galien Richardson carries tree trimmings to a pickup pile at South Shades Crest Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 21 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade17 Michael Arman pressure washes concrete at the entrance to South Shades Crest Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 22 of 26 Expand Photo courtesy of Mike Fowler 200808_Dad_Brigade25 Neil Walker and his three sons eat breakfast as they get ready to work at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup effort on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 23 of 26 Expand Photo courtesy of Mike Fowler 200808_Dad_Brigade26 A volunteer spreads pine straw at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup effort on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 24 of 26 Expand Photo courtesy of Mike Fowler 200808_Dad_Brigade24 Larry Taylor blows off a sidewalk at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup effort on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 25 of 26 Expand Photo courtesy of Mike Fowler 200808_Dad_Brigade23 Jason Gentry of Gentry Surface Restoration pressure washes a walkway at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup effort on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. × 26 of 26 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade16 Josh Payne jokes around with fellow volunteers as he cleans a door at Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Prev Next

Several hundred people turned out at Hoover public schools Saturday for the sixth annual Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup effort.

This year’s effort was different because most of the cleanup jobs were restricted to outside work due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. Also, this year’s Hoover City Dad Brigade was labeled the “Family edition,” with women and girls eighth grade and older invited to join the men and boys.

Lead organizer Derrick Murphy said organizers thought they would open it up more this year because so many people have been isolating themselves at home and were eager to get out and help get schools ready for the Aug. 20 start date.

There were 302 volunteers who signed up ahead of time, indicating they planned to come, but there were no official counts taken this year because lunch was not served, Murphy said. It is safe to say there were more than 300 volunteers, he said.

Murphy said he heard a lot of good reports from the team leaders at 16 schools that the cleanup went well.

“I know the principals were excited to see people they hadn’t seen in quite some time,” Murphy said, noting that schools have been largely vacant since March.

This year, some of the principals requested that extra attention be paid to cleaning up outdoor classrooms, courtyards and gardens because they expect students will be spending more time learning outdoors due to COVID-19, Murphy said.

About 15 to 20 volunteers helped at Green Valley Elementary, doing tasks such s trimming hedges and trees, putting out pine straw, removing poison ivy and rejuvenating the courtyard.

Several of the volunteers did not have children at Green Valley. Rob Tatum said his children are homeschooled, and Joe McCarty doesn’t have kids yet. Both said they came at the invitation of one of the team leaders, Rob Shaw, and because they wanted to give back to the community.

Ellen Kerns has a son who attended Bluff Park Elementary and is now at Hoover High, but she came to help at Green Valley because they now live in the Green Valley community and “I just want to help in my own neighborhood,” she said.

About a dozen people came to help clean up at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School. They trimmed crepe myrtles, put out pine straw and mulch, cut back brush, pulled vines, picked weeds, pressure washed concrete areas, cleaned windows and replaced exit stickers on doors. They even did a little bit of painting inside, team leader Orunda Bryant said.

Across town, Spain Park High School had a higher volunteer turnout than expected, with 20 to 30 men and boys showing up, team leader Mike Fowler said. Their focus was on spreading pine straw, he said.

“Spain Park’s a big campus with a lot of trees and shrubs, so there’s a lot of territory to cover at Spain Park,” Fowler said.

They started out with 250 bales of pine straw but ran out, so the operations crew for Hoover City Schools brought 80 more bales, he said.

Jason Gentry of Gentry Surface Restoration donated his time and equipment throughout the previous week to pressure wash sidewalks around the Spain Park campus, Fowler said. It was a big task, and he took time after his paying jobs to complete it, Fowler said. “It looks really nice.”

Other partners providing supplies and financial support for this year’s event included Home Depot, Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s, Anthony’s Car Wash, Legends Barber Shop, Hoover City Council President Gene Smith, Pete’s Printing and the Hoover City Schools Foundation.