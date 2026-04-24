Cosmetology and Barbering Academy to put on Rip the Runway fashion show

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover City Schools

The Cosmetology and Barbering Academy at the Riverchase Career Connection Center is holding a “Rip the Runway” fashion and styling show for the public on Thursday, April 30.

Students will be bringing the runway to life with creative fashion designs, makeup and hair styles, showcasing attire for homecoming, proms and quinceanera events, men’s formal wear and suits, modern styles, futuristic looks and “ocean odyssey” designs.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and the show starts at 4:30 p.m. and should be over by 6 p.m. The cost to attend is $10, which can be paid through myschoolfees.com or at the door with exact change.

The Riverchase Career Connection Center, a facility operated by Hoover City Schools, is at 853 Willow Oak Drive.