Comedians Cho, Elliott get audience laughing at Hoover schools fundraiser

About 200 people gathered at the Stardome Comedy Club Tuesday night for a night of laughs that raised money to support Hoover public schools.

Comedian Henry Cho entertained the crowd that gathered for the fundraiser for the Hoover City Schools Foundation and gave about a 45-minute performance that included lots of spontaneous comedic interaction with the audience.

Many of his jokes were tied to his Korean — and Southern — heritage, but Cho also kept the audience laughing with comments related to education — often at the lighthearted expense of educators and school board members in the room.

Comedienne Eunice Elliott warmed the audience up prior to Cho’s performance, sharing about her life as a single woman and previous experience as a morning news anchor for the WVTM-13 TV station.

Shelley Shaw, executive director for the Hoover City Schools Foundation, said she was thankful for all the people who bought tickets and made donations to support public education in Hoover.

“We have such a generous community,” Shaw said. “We are grateful to the Stardome for their generosity and to Henry Cho for his humor. He was the perfect fit for this crowd.”

The event’s sponsors — Hendrick Hoover Auto Mall, Shipt, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and Culver’s — covered many expenses for the night, allowing the foundation to gain the benefit of proceeds from ticket sales, drink sales and donations given by the audience, Shaw said. Total proceeds were about $20,000 before all final expenses were paid, so net income still is to be determined, she said.

Paul Dangel, president of the foundation’s board of directors, said he was pleased with the result of this new fundraiser and said the foundation would like to do a similar comedy event next year.

Proceeds from the event will help fund a $30,000 Hovercraft project for all fifth graders in Hoover City Schools, involving science, technology, engineering and math curriculum and teaching critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, communication and problem solving skills.

The foundation this year is on track to fund more than $100,000 worth of grants and projects, Dangel said.

Ian Vaughn, a Pelham resident who was among guests, said he came because he was invited by a coworker and wanted to help schools. He thought the event was well-organized, and both comedians were great, he said.

Tickets for the event ranged from $75 to $150 and included a roast beef and chicken dinner by Ragtime Café.