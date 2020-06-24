Clifford inducted into education honor society

× Expand Caroline Clifford.

Caroline Clifford, the 21-year-old daughter of Chris and Kim Clifford of Hoover, was inducted into the Xi chapter of the Kappa Delta Pi international education honor society at the University of Alabama on April 3.

Clifford was chosen based on her high academic achievement, worthy ideals and evidence of leadership attributes. She was a 2016 graduate of Hoover High School.

Kappa Delta Pi was founded in 1911, and the Xi chapter was established in 1922. There are more than 400 chapters and 57,000 members of Kappa Delta Pi internationally.

Submitted by University of Alabama.