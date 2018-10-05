City leaders to serve students lunch Oct. 18

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Hoover Councilmen Curt Posey, left, and John Greene help serve lunch in October 2017 at Bluff Park Elementary School to help celebrate National School Lunch Week.

Leaders with the city of Hoover and Hoover City Schools are scheduled to serve lunches to students on Oct. 18 as part of National School Lunch Week.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, several Hoover City Council members, Hoover Superintendent Kathy Murphy, Assistant Superintendent Tera Simmons and several members of the Hoover Board of Education are slated to participate.

The idea is to get city leaders involved in students’ environment at school and show support for the school lunch program, said Melinda Bonner, director of Hoover’s child nutrition program.

It has been done across the nation and Hoover schools tried it last year, Bonner said. It was successful, so they decided to do it again this year.

Last year, leaders were sent to every Hoover elementary, intermediate and middle school, and that’s the plan again this year, she said.

Here is the list of leaders expected at various schools:

► Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato: Deer Valley Elementary

► Council President Gene Smith: Green Valley Elementary

► Councilmen John Greene & Curt Posey: Bluff Park Elementary

► Councilman Casey Middlebrooks: Rocky Ridge Elementary

► Councilman Derrick Murphy: Bumpus Middle

► Superintendent Kathy Murphy: Gwin Elementary

► Assistant Superintendent Tera Simmons: South Shades Crest Elementary

► School board member Deanna Bamman: Brock's Gap Intermediate

► School board member Amy Tosney: Simmons Middle

► School board member Amy Mudano: Riverchase Elementary

► Director of Curriculum & Instruction Autumm Jeter: Trace Crossings Elementary

► Human Resources Director Mary Veal: Shades Mountain Elementary

► Child Nutrition Director Melinda Bonner: Berry Middle

► ABC 33/40 chief meteorologist James Spann: Greystone Elementary

Some city leaders expect to be out of town on that day and will be unable to participate, Bonner said.

This post was updated at 10:41 a.m. on Oct. 5 with an updated list of leaders who are serving.