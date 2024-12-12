Bundren, Collins named Hoover's 2024-25 Teachers of the Year

× 1 of 12 Expand Photos by Jon Anderson Bluff Park Elementary first grade teacher Katie Collins, left, and Spain Park High School biology teacher Kristin Bundren are notified they are Hoover's 2024-25 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Aqila Malpass, the elementary curriculum coordinator for Hoover City Schools, presents flowers to Bluff Park Elementary School first grade teacher Katie Collins as Collins is informed she has been chosen as Hoover's 2024-25 Elementary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Bluff Park Elementary first grade teacher Katie Collins is informed she has been chosen as the Hoover school district's 2024-25 Elementary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Bluff Park Elementary School first grade teacher Katie Collins poses for a photo with her students and school district officials after being informed she is Hoover's 2024-25 Elementary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Spain Park High School biology teacher Kristen Bundren poses for a photo with some of her students after being informed she is Hoover's 2024-25 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Bluff Park Elementary School first grade teacher Katie Collins is informed she has been chosen as Hoover's 2024-25 Elementary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox congratulates Spain Park High School biology teacher Kristen Bundren on being named Hoover's 2024-25 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school officials inform Spain Park High School biology teacher Kristen Bundren that she has been named Hoover's 2024-25 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox and Spain Park High School Principal Amanda Esslinger congratulate Spain Park High School biology teacher Kristen Bundren on being named Hoover's 2024-25 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Spain Park High School biology teacher Kristen Bundren receives news that she has been selected as Hoover's 2024-25 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school officials congratulate Spain Park High School biology teacher Kristen Bundren (in green) on being named Hoover's 2024-25 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Shown with her are Superintendent Kevin Maddox, school board Vice President Alan Paquette and Spain Park Principal Amanda Esslinger. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Spain Park High School biology teacher Kristen Bundren poses for a photo with some of her students after being informed she is Hoover's 2024-25 Secondary Teacher of the Year on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Prev Next

A science teacher from Spain Park High School and first grade teacher from Bluff Park Elementary School today were announced as Hoover’s 2024-25 Teachers of the Year.

Kristin Bundren, who teaches ninth grade advanced biology at Spain Park, is the school district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year, and Katie Collins, who is in her eighth year at Bluff Park, is the Elementary Teacher of the Year.

School district officials surprised the two teachers with the news in their classrooms Thursday morning.

KRISTIN BUNDREN

Bundren said she is in her 18th year at Spain Park, and she taught one year as a long-term substitute at Hoover High School before that.

She is certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and in 2019 received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching in Washington, D.C.

She has served as chairwoman of the science department at her school and as an engaged learning facilitator and member of the curriculum development team for the Hoover school district. She actively mentors new teachers and has presented at regional and national conferences on topics such as differentiated teaching, formative assessment, technology and scientific argumentation.

Bundren earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary science education from Auburn University.

“Mrs. Bundren is an amazing teacher because of the way she cares for her kids and the environment that she creates in her classroom,” Principal Amanda Esslinger said. “She designs activities that are engaging and fun and help the kids master the content, but she also has such a calming presence in a way that makes kids love her because she obviously loves them, and you can see it in her room.”

Bundren works hard to keep her students on task, Esslinger said. When she was announced as Spain Park’s Teacher of the Year recently, Esslinger called her into the hallway for a moment, and before leaving, Bundren gave her students instructions on what to do, Esslinger said. “She doesn’t want to waste a minute. She’s awesome, and we’re so proud.”

Bundren emphasizes critical thinking, collaboration and hands-on experimentation in her classroom, encouraging students to approach challenges with curiosity and resilience, school officials said.

Bundren said she’s excited about this recognition. “Hoover City Schools is such a great district to teach in and work in,” she said. “It’s really an honor to be chosen as Teacher of the Year.”

KATIE COLLINS

Collins, who is in her 20th year of teaching, began her career at Thompson High School in 2005, teaching French, ACT preparation and computer science.

But high school was not really her calling. After two years, she moved to Hoover City Schools, where she has taught first grade and English as a Second Language at Gwin and Bluff Park elementary schools and French and English as a Second Language at Bumpus and Simmons middle schools. She also previously taught a community family literacy program for adults from other countries when she was at Gwin. She found her sweet spot at the elementary level.

Collins brings a wealth of expertise and a passion for innovative, hands-on learning, school officials said. Known for her project-based learning units, such as a farmer’s market initiative, she integrates multiple disciplines to create engaging lessons that inspire curiosity and real-world application. Her leadership has also secured significant grants, including funding for the school’s greenhouse, which further enhances students’ learning experiences, officials said.

Collins also is certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and is a certified Google Classroom Educator and Distinguished Modern Classroom Educator. She also holds certifications for English as a Second Language and Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling. In addition to her classroom work, Collins has been selected to serve on multiple district committees.

Collins said she has always known she wanted to be a teacher. She took a one-year break from public schools and taught in a private preschool when her children were younger but was called back into the classroom full-time when her kids started kindergarten, she said.

Originally from Homewood, she expected her family to make their way back there, but she, her husband and four kids have been in the same house in Bluff Park for 19 years, she said. “It’s a sweet, little community,” she said. “We grew roots, and we’re still here.”

This is the fourth year in a row that a teacher from Bluff Park has been named Hoover’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Bundren and Collins now will move on to represent the Hoover school district in the Alabama Teacher of the Year competition.

Hoover officials also congratulate the other Teachers of the Year from individual Hoover schools. They are: