Bumpus, Hoover students win state awards for art

Two students from Hoover City Schools received honors in the 2025 State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Competition this spring.

Lily Hawk, a student at Bumpus Middle School, won first place in the seventh- and eighth-grade division for her photography piece titled Reflections in a Jar. Anna Gill, a student at Hoover High School, earned second place in the ninth- and 10th-grade division for her piece titled Star Gazer.

Hawk’s instructor at Bumpus is Bo Doss, and Gill’s instructor at Hoover High is Ben Rigsby.

Both students’ winning artwork was displayed at the Alabama State Capitol while the Legislature was in session.

The State Superintendent’s Visual Arts Competition, organized by the Alabama Department of Education, highlights the artistic achievements of K-12 students across the state. Submissions are judged on originality, technical skill, expression and composition.