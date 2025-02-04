Brock's Gap Intermediate School named 2025 State School of Character

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Brock's Gap Intermediate School student "house group" representatives are pictured with Assistant Principal Emily Dunleavy, left, counselor Erika Bain and Principal Scott Mitchell.

Brock’s Gap Intermediate School on Tuesday was named a 2025 State School of Character by Character.org, a national group that advocates for building a culture of character in schools.

Brock’s Gap was one of 12 Alabama schools and 98 schools nationwide identified as State Schools of Character this year.

Character.org’s evaluation process assessed nationwide applications from schools and districts committed to developing and sustaining character education programs that impact students, staff and the school community.

“We could not have received better news during National School Counseling Week,” said Brock’s Gap Intermediate Principal Scott Mitchell, in a written statement. “Much of this credit goes to our amazing counselor, teachers, staff and students, whose dedication to creating a positive school culture has played a pivotal role in this recognition.”

Each year, character.org certifies schools that have successfully embedded character into all aspects of school life through an intentional and comprehensive approach. Schools recognized at the state level will now be considered for National School of Character distinction, the highest honor awarded by character.org.

The selection criteria emphasize creating a caring school community, providing students with opportunities to practice and reflect on character strengths, and engaging families and communities as partners.

Other schools named 2025 State Schools of Character in Alabama were Central Elementary (district not identified), Central Freshman Academy in Phenix City, Hartselle Intermediate School, Huntington Place Elementary in Tuscaloosa County, Meadowlane Elementary in Phenix City, N.E. Miles Jewish Day School in Birmingham, Northridge Middle School in Tuscaloosa, Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, Rock Quarry Elementary in Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights and Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge.

The 2025 National Schools of Character will be announced in May.