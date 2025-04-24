Bluff Park teacher Katie Collins in Final Four for Alabama Teacher of the Year

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Katie Collins reads a book to her first grade class on Dec. 17, 2024. Collins, a teacher at Bluff Park Elementary, was named teacher of the year in Hoover, Alabama for 2024-2025.

Bluff Park Elementary School first grade teacher Katie Collins has been named one of the “Final Four” candidates for Alabama’s 2025-26 Teacher of the Year.

Other finalists are Katherine Thomas of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, Aubrey Bennett of Carver High School in Birmingham and Amanda Gudmundsson of Athens High School.

The Alabama Department of Education plans to announce the winner in May.

Collins, who is in her eighth year of teaching at Bluff Park and 20th year of teaching overall, began her career at Thompson High School in 2005, teaching French, ACT preparation and computer science.

But high school was not really her calling. After two years, she moved to Hoover City Schools, where she has taught first grade and English as a Second Language at Gwin and Bluff Park elementary schools and French and English as a Second Language at Bumpus and Simmons middle schools. She also previously taught a community family literacy program for adults from other countries while at Gwin. She found her sweet spot at the elementary level.

Collins is known for her project-based learning units, including a farmers market that has first-grade students grow plants, market them and sell them to the community. The students measure the plants and record observations, do persuasive writing and video recordings to market the plants, and count and track the money as it is received.

Last year, the students raised $4,000, with the proceeds going to other projects at the school, Collins said.

Collins has secured more than $70,000 worth of grants over the years, including funding for Bluff Park Elementary’s greenhouse, which further enhances students’ learning experiences.

Collins also is certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and is a certified Google Classroom Educator and Distinguished Modern Classroom Educator. She also holds certifications for English as a Second Language and Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling.

Read more about her here.