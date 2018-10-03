Bluff Park Principal Terry Lamar promoted to Hoover central office

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Terry Lamar 10-2-18 Bluff Park Elementary School Principal Terry Lamar has been promoted to a new job as the Hoover school system's director of equity and educational initiatives.

Bluff Park Elementary School Principal Terry Lamar has been promoted to a new position in the school system’s central office called the director of equity and educational initiatives.

Superintendent Kathy Murphy said the new position will help the school system make sure it is providing equitable education opportunities to all students and help school leaders analyze data in real time to improve educational offerings and instruction.

A key part of that job will be helping track the school system’s progress in meeting obligations set out in a decades-old desegregation federal court order. The school system is seeking to be released from federal court supervision related to desegregation, but first must prove it has achieved goals set out in the order.

One of the goals is to provide school attendance zones that ensure equal educational opportunities for children of different races, which school officials say they have achieved with the rezoning plan that went into effect this school year.

However, the federal court also examines whether the school district is providing equal educational facilities, transportation and extracurricular activities for children of all races, and whether faculty and staff of different races are adequately distributed and represented among schools.

Assistant Superintendent Ron Dodson had been in charge of compiling reports for the federal court and coordinating Hoover’s efforts with the U.S. Department of Justice and NAACP Legal Defense Fund, but Dodson has taken a new position as director of the new Riverchase Career Connection Center.

Lamar will take over those duties, but he said Tuesday night "I can't be Dr. Dodson. There's only one."

A second key part of Lamar’s job will be to help provide principals and central office staff with real-time data to help in decision making and to lead new educational initiatives to improve educational instruction and offerings, Murphy said.

Lamar, 38, has been principal at Bluff Park Elementary School for three years. He is originally from Mobile and got his start in education as a physical education teacher at Tuscaloosa Middle School in 2003.

In 2006, he was hired as the eighth-grade counselor at Bumpus Middle school, where he served for two years. He then spent three years as an assistant principal at South Shades Crest Elementary School and two years as the seventh-grade principal at Berry Middle School before being appointed principal at Bluff Park in 2015.

Lamar is scheduled to begin his new job on Nov. 1, but Murphy said that’s a loose date because she wants to make sure she has someone in place to lead Bluff Park Elementary before she brings Lamar to the central office.

She plans to have the school principal job posted today. Because the applicant pool for principals is typically smaller during the middle of a school year, it may be that she recommends someone as an interim principal for the remainder of this school year before deciding on a permanent replacement, she said.

Hoover High School principal job

The same is true for a principal vacancy at Hoover High School, she said.

Hoover High Principal Don Hulin is scheduled to retire at the end of December. Originally, Murphy had planned to bring in a new principal at Hoover High by the beginning of this school year and let Hulin assist with the transition and help out with other duties at the central office, but she said she changed her mind and decided to ask Hulin to remain in place at Hoover High through the end of December.

The Hoover High principal job was posted in early spring, and there were a lot of good applicants, including a couple of current assistant principals at the school, Murphy said.

The decision to hold off on hiring someone was really more about how best to utilize Hulin for his last five months than about the quality of applicants the first time around, she said.

The Hoover High principal job should be reposted today, she said. She’s not sure yet whether someone will be hired permanently or as an interim principal for the spring semester, she said.