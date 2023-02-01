Bids and Bites moves to different Hoover venue

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flynt Connor Guests peruse auction items at the 2022 Bids and Bites fundraiser for Vestavia Hills Elementary West at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama.

After several years at the Hoover Country Club, the annual Bids and Bites fundraiser for Vestavia Hills Elementary West is moving to the Park Crest event facility.

The 18th iteration of the fundraiser is set for Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., said Erin Lambert, an auction chairwoman at the event. The event includes a silent auction, with sales benefiting the school.

In past years, more than $18,000 has been raised, Lambert said.

Flynt Connor, president of the Vestavia Hills Elementary West PTO, said profits have allowed the PTO to grant new technology in classrooms, books for the library, speech-language therapy supplies, classroom books and outdoor equipment like basketball goals and a Gaga pit, which allows kids to play a “softer” version of dodgeball.

Guests can score jewelry and other prizes during the auction, along with eating from a carving station and hors d'oeuvres, part of an expanded menu.

Each class at West has a theme basket it has donated for the auction as well, Connor said. Bedzzz Express has donated a Tempur-Pedic mattress. All the bidding is done online, but the auction is in person, Connor said.

The PTO has tried to ramp up its marketing to improve attendance at the event and is excited about moving to the new facility, Connor said. PTO leaders felt a move was necessary to give the event new life, she said.

Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple at the door on the day of the event.