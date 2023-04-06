Berry Middle School teacher 1 of 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher of Year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Kevin Pughsley, a sixth grade Earth science teacher at Berry Middle School, reveals the different layers of a bowl as the class learns about core samples and geologic columns of the Earth on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Kevin Pughsley, a sixth grade science teacher at Berry Middle School, has been chosen as one of 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year.

Pughsley is one of eight secondary school teachers selected, and there are eight elementary teachers in the running as well. Middle school teachers can be considered for either category. The pool will be narrowed down to the “final four” soon, which will include two elementary teachers and two secondary teachers.

The state school board and Alabama Department of Education plan to name the winner at a ceremony in Montgomery in May.

Pughsley is in his sixth year at Berry Middle and 16th year of teaching overall. He previously taught 10 years as a sixth-grade science teacher at Calera Middle School in the Shelby County school system.

He was named Calera Middle School’s Teacher of the Year in 2008 and 2014, the Shelby County Middle School Teacher of the Year in 2014 and was his school district’s nominee for the Jacksonville State University Teacher Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Alabama Science Teacher Association Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2018.

Pughsley won the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching in 2018 and was a teacher ambassador for the Alabama Educator Space Camp in 2017. In 2022, he led Berry students to a state championship in Tests in Engineering Aptitude Mathematics and Science, qualifying them to go to nationals in Dallas.

He is the head of the science department at his school, plans professional development for his fellow science teachers and mentors and teaches other teachers through the A Plus College Ready program.

Here is the complete list of 16 finalists, broken down by state school board district:

District 1:

Maegan Gayle, Hutchens Elementary, Mobile County

Amanda Talantis, Gulf Shores High School

District 2:

Logan Faith Rasmusson, Sherwood Elementary, Phenix City

Ansley Godwin, Carroll High School, Ozark

District 3:

Jeffrey Norris, Oak Mountain Middle, Shelby County

Kevin Pughsley, Berry Middle, Hoover

District 4:

Allatesha Cain, Charles F. Hard Elementary, Bessemer

Mychoal Woods, George Washington Carver High School, Birmingham

District 5:

George Clausell, II, George Washington Carver Elementary, Macon County

Jessica Roberson, Selma High School

District 6:

Lauren Murdoch Brascho, Coosa Valley Elementary, Pell City

Katie McGee, Cullman Middle, Cullman

District 7:

Kimberly Jared, Barkley Bridge Elementary, Hartselle

Jennifer Coleman, Hewitt-Trussville High, Trussville

District 8:

Bonnie Howard, Madison Elementary

Nia Nicole Stivers, North Jackson High, Jackson County

The 16 finalists were chosen from among 150 educators submitted by school systems across the state.

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year serves as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession, in addition to presenting workshops to various groups. The Alabama Teacher of the year also becomes a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.