Berry Middle School 7th grader wins Jefferson County spelling bee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Enen Wu, a seventh grader at Berry Middle School, was the winner of the 2024 Hoover City Schools districtwide spelling bee at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Enen Wu, a seventh grader from Berry Middle School who on Jan. 23 won the Hoover City Schools spelling bee, last week won the Jefferson County spelling bee.

Wu now moves forward to compete in the state spelling bee, to be held March 16 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s University Hall, beginning at noon.

Information from Hoover City Schools