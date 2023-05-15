Berry Middle's Pughsley named Alabama Secondary Teacher of Year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Kevin Pughsley, right, a sixth grade Earth science teacher at Berry Middle School, watches as Justin Jung pulls out a sample of different layers from a bowl as the class learns about core samples and geologic columns of the Earth on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Berry Middle School sixth grade science teacher Kevin Pughsley last week was named Alabama’s 2023-24 Secondary Teacher of the Year and Alternate State Teacher of the Year.

He came in second to Oak Mountain Middle School math teacher Jeff Norris, who will serve as the state’s official ambassador for public education and the teaching profession over the next year.

The announcement came at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts in a ceremony that recognized all 16 of the finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year, with two representatives from each state school board district.

Norris is in his 18th year in education and has also been an assistant principal and principal during his tenure. Read more about him in this story.

Pughsley is in his sixth year at Berry and 16th year of teaching overall. He previously taught 10 years as a sixth grade science teacher at Calera Middle School in the Shelby County district. Read more about him in this story.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey said in a press release that Norris and Pughsley clearly illustrate the level of professionalism and commitment which exists within Alabama’s education community. “Both of these outstanding educators exemplify classroom excellence,” Mackey said.