Audrey Rothman named Spain Park 2022 Finley Award winner for outstanding character

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award7 Spain Park High School senior Audrey Rothman receives congratulations from classmates after being named winner of the school's Finley Award for outstanding character in a ceremony on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award15 Spain Park High School senior Audrey Rothman was named winner of the school's Finley Award for outstanding character in a ceremony on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award2 Mark Edwards, chairman of the Finley Committee, speaks to the senior class at Spain Park High School in a ceremony to name the school's winner of the 2022 Finley Award for outstanding character on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award4 Hoover schools Superintendent Dee Fowler speaks to the senior class at Spain Park High School in a ceremony to name the school's winner of the 2022 Finley Award for outstanding character on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award9 Spain Park High School senior Audrey Rothman receives congratulations from classmates after being named winner of the school's Finley Award for outstanding character in a ceremony on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award16 Spain Park High School senior Audrey Rothman was named winner of the school's Finley Award for outstanding character in a ceremony on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Rothman, center in black dress, poses for a photo with members of the Finley Committee. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award1 Spain Park High School Principal Larry Giangrosso speaks to the senior class in a ceremony to name the winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award6 Audrey Rothman accepts the Finley Award for outstanding character in a ceremony at Spain Park High School on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. She was chosen as the winner from the Spain Park Class of 2022. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award5 Tracy Prater, the college and career specialist at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, speaks to the senior class in a ceremony to name the school's winner of the 2022 Finley Award for outstanding character on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award11 Spain Park High School senior Audrey Rothman talks with her parents, Chris and Kristi Rothman, after being named winner of the school's Finley Award for outstanding character in a ceremony on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award13 Spain Park High School senior Audrey Rothman poses for a photo with her parents, Chris and Kristi Rothman, and Spain Park volleyball coach Kellye Bowen after being named winner of the school's Finley Award for outstanding character in a ceremony on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220228_Audrey_Rothman_Finley_Award14 Spain Park High School senior Audrey Rothman was named winner of the school's Finley Award for outstanding character in a ceremony on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Prev Next

She is the most decorated volleyball player to ever come through Spain Park High School, but today Audrey Rothman took home an award that speaks even louder than her accomplishments on the court and in the classroom.

Rothman was named Spain Park High School’s 2022 winner of the Finley Award, an award given to honor outstanding character. She was chosen from among 22 students nominated from the 374 seniors in the Class of 2022.

Rothman was named the winner of the award during an assembly of the entire senior class in the school’s auditorium.

Though Rothman helped lead her volleyball team to Spain Park’s first state championship in volleyball and has a 4.28 GPA, Mark Edwards, chairman of the Finley Committee, said the award is not based on wins and losses, a state championship or good grades. “It’s based on character.”

People who nominated Rothman for the Finley Award described her as someone who is loyal, loving, hard-working, determined, disciplined, fair, honest and a role model.

Despite her success in athletics and academics, Rothman remains a humble person who constantly gives recognition to others around her instead of taking the credit herself, a nominator wrote.

“It is Audrey’s sweet spirit, kindness and integrity that make her a fitting candidate for the Bob Finley Award for Outstanding Character,” English teacher Angela Petix wrote in a letter. “I am so proud of all that she has accomplished, and I know that she will continue to be a bright light, making the world a better place, no matter where life takes her after Spain Park.”

Rothman, who is a two-time All-American and 2021 Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year, also serves as a Spain Park ambassador and peer helper. She coaches a fifth grade girls volleyball team at the YMCA, works on the Serve Team at Church of the Highlands and has volunteered at King’s Home and with Habitat for Humanity.

Rothman said the idea that other people see her as a kind person is the biggest compliment in the world to her.

“I work on that every single day, and I pray that I can be a help to other people and bring a smile on their faces,” she said. “Every person nominated deserves this award just as much if not more than myself. I’m thankful to be compared to such an amazing person.”

Rothman said that her Christian faith is a big part of her life and she feels blessed to just have another breath and hopes to use that breath to speak life into others.

Edwards told the Spain Park senior class that as they reflect on their years at Spain Park, they probably think about the impact the school has had on them and the impact that they have had on the school.

‘”It’s your character that will make that impact,” Edwards said. “It’s your character that will continue into your next chapter, and it’s your character that will take you places in life that you’ve never dreamed of.”

The Finley Committee each year chooses one senior at each of Hoover’s high schools and one faculty member from the entire school system to receive the Finley Award, which is named after former Berry High School coach Bob Finley, who died in 1994.

The Finley Award is given to people who set high standards for themselves, assume responsibility where appropriate, exhibit quiet leadership, encourage others, demonstrate an outstanding work ethic, have genuine concern for others, show respect for others, have a humble manner, are honest and set a positive example for their peers.

Hoover schools Superintendent Dee Fowler said he once had a coach who told his teams all the time that they were going to win with character, not by being a character.

Fowler said he knew who Finley was decades ago when he was still alive and coaching.

“Coach Finley didn’t live in a million-dollar home. I don’t think he had a million dollars in the bank,” Fowler said. “I don’t think he drove a really, really nice vehicle, but 50 years later, we’re talking about Coach Finley, and the reason we’re talking about him is because of his character.”

Fowler told Spain Park’s seniors they will meet a lot of people in life, “but the ones you remember the most are the ones who have so much character or those who have a lack of character. The choice is always yours.”

Last week, the Finley Committee presented the Finley Award to Rotimi Kukoyi at Hoover High School and Riverchase Elementary School Principal Alice Turney. They and Rothman are scheduled to be honored at a banquet on March 24.

Read more about Rothman, Kukoyi and Turney in a future print edition of the Hoover Sun.