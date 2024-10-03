At least 25 Hoover students named National Merit semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kelsea Schafer Hoover High School had 13 students named National Merit semifinalists in 2024 and 13 more named National Recognition Scholars.

At least 25 students from Hoover have been named as National Merit semifinalists this year.

That includes 13 from Hoover High, eight from Spain Park High and four from the Alabama School of Fine Arts.

The National Merit semifinalists from Hoover High are Elijah Boyd, Alexander Casiday, Henry Chandler, Lily Fu, Krish Gadhia, Akash Gaggar, Mark Houston, Taylor Lynch, Misha Patel, Lauren Rauworth, Tatum Stacey, Daniel Turyk and Isaac Wood.

The semifinalists from Spain Park High are Michael Allen, Carmen Britt, Xuyang Chen, Julia Daigle, David Johnson, Tracy Li, Noah Smith and Rebecca Stafford. The Alabama School of Fine Arts had 10 semifinalists, and the four from Hoover are Monisha Bommu, Jacob Patton, William Peng and Srihansi Sagi.

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Spain Park High School had eight students National Merit semifinalists for 2024 and three students named National Recognition Scholars.

These 30 students were among 268 named National Merit semifinalists in Alabama this year and more than 16,000 chosen nationwide. More than 1.3 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The pool of semifinalists, which represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state, with the number of semifinalists in each state proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

More than 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist stage in February, but only about 6,870 students are expected to receive National Merit Scholarships, announced in the spring of 2025.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Alabama School of Fine Arts The Alabama School of Fine Arts had four students from Hoover, Alabama, named National Merit semifinalists for 2024. They are, from left, Jacob Patton, Srihansi Sagi, William Peng and Monisha Bommu.

To become a finalist, the semifinalists must submit a detailed scholarship application, providing information about their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards received.

Those chosen as finalists also must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the students’ earlier performance on the qualifying test.

The scholarship winners are selected based on their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Hoover High School also had 13 African American/Black, Hispanic/Latino or indigenous/native students who received National Recognition status, earned by scoring in the top 10% of test takers from their award program in Alabama or achieving at least a 3 score on two or more distinct AP exams in the ninth and/or 10th grade and earning a cumulative GPA of B+ or higher (at least 3.3 GPA). Those students are Fernando Acevedo, Charles Bauer, Jose Bracamontes, Arturo Briseno, Karrington Davis, Ricky Ibarra, Ziyaan Lakhani, Matthew Lam, Caleb Miller, Mia Mojica, Lauren Pate, Jordan Perry and Mardelis Figueroa Ramos.

Spain Park High had three National Recognition Scholars: Sofia Contreras, Trevor Gakunga and Emily Njau.