Accolades; Spain Park, Hoover earn AP honors

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Students at Spain Park High School study in an Advanced Placement class.

Spain Park High School and Hoover High School have been named to the 2024 Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll by the College Board, recognizing their efforts to expand access to AP courses and support student success.

SPHS earned the Silver distinction, while HHS received Bronze honors for the 2023-24 school year.

At SPHS, 430 students took 1,095 AP exams last year, with 85% achieving a score of 3 or higher (out of a possible 5). HHS students completed 1,200 exams, with 75% earning similar scores. Both schools also increased the availability of AP courses, offering students opportunities to engage in college-level learning.

SPHS Principal Amanda Esslinger attributed the recognition to the efforts of students and teachers, while HHS Principal Jennifer Hogan highlighted the importance of rigorous coursework in preparing students for post-secondary success.

The AP Honor Roll acknowledges schools that not only provide access to AP courses but also maintain strong performance metrics. Both schools emphasized the role of their faculty and staff in meeting these benchmarks.

College Board’s AP Program enables students to pursue college-level studies — with the opportunity to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both — while still in high school. Through AP courses, each culminating in a challenging exam, students learn to think critically, construct solid arguments and see many sides of an issue. Taking AP courses demonstrates to college admissions officers that students have sought the most challenging curriculum available to them.

The recognition highlights ongoing efforts by SPHS and HHS to promote academic achievement and provide more students with access to challenging coursework.