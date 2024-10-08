Accolades: 12 Hoover schools honored for healthy habits

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ami Weems. Hoover High School's Grayson Toenes, center in blue, visits with the Bluff Park Elementary School Run Club to talk about running and goal setting in April.

Twelve Hoover schools recently were named among America’s Healthiest Schools for 2024 by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

The recognition is given to schools that implement best practices to support the health of students, staff and families. There were 879 schools in 30 states that received the designation this year, but the 12 Hoover schools were the only schools in Alabama on the list.

Those schools were Berry Middle, Bluff Park Elementary, Brock’s Gap Intermediate, Bumpus Middle, Deer Valley Elementary, Green Valley Elementary, Gwin Elementary, Hoover High, Riverchase Elementary, Rocky Ridge Elementary, Shades Mountain Elementary and South Shades Crest Elementary.

The Hoover schools were recognized for things such as:

Strengthening social-emotional health and learning

Cultivating staff well-being

Increasing family and community engagement

Improving nutrition and food access

Implementing local school wellness policy

Bolstering physical education and activity

Enriching health education

Promoting tobacco-free schools

Supporting school health services

Seven Hoover schools were named “wellness champions” for being recognized in four or more areas, said Melinda Bonner, the district’s child nutrition director. Those were Hoover High and Bluff Park, Green Valley, Gwin, Riverchase, Rocky Ridge and Shades Mountain elementaries. Representatives from those schools were invited to attend a leaders summit in Little Rock, Arkansas.

– Submitted by Hoover City Schools.