From Miami to Paris: Hoover graduate chases a sweet dream

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bryan Parsons A cake baked by Bryan Parsons.

Most high school seniors spend their final weeks of school deciding between a nearby college, a first job or perhaps a gap year.

Recent Hoover High School graduate Bryan Parsons has a different plan.

Expand Photo courtesy of Bryan Parsons Bryan Parsons works in the kitchen at the Riverchase Career Connection Center. The aspiring pastry chef credits culinary instructor Alethea Carter with pushing him to step outside his comfort zone and find his voice.

Parsons, a culinary standout, fashion award winner, student leader and aspiring pastry chef, is preparing for a journey that could take him thousands of miles from Alabama to one of the most prestigious culinary institutions in the world: Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.

If accepted into the highly competitive baking and pastry program, Bryan will trade Alabama classrooms for French kitchens, carrying with him not only a growing collection of awards and accomplishments but also a dream rooted in family, culture and an unwavering determination to succeed.

“I always wanted to help people,” Bryan said. “I realized you don’t have to save lives to make an impact. Everybody eats.”

Ironically, saving lives was once exactly what he thought he would do.

Growing up in Miami, Florida, Bryan initially envisioned a future as a firefighter. He even participated in a fire college program while in middle school and loved the experience. But somewhere between emergency response training and helping his grandmother in the kitchen, he discovered a different calling.

His grandmother’s dream had always been to open a restaurant or bakery. As a child, Bryan spent countless hours beside her in the kitchen, learning family recipes and absorbing lessons that went far beyond cooking.

“She inspired everything,” he said. “I’m living that dream for her.”

That dream followed him through two major moves, from Florida to Georgia and eventually Alabama. Along the way, Bryan learned to adapt to new schools, new communities and new challenges. The transitions were not always easy.

“I never really got to grow up with the same group of friends,” he said. “I had to learn how to speak up for myself.”

Today, it is hard to imagine the confident young leader describing himself as shy.

Expand Photo courtesy of Bryan Parsons Bryan Parsons draws on his Dominican, Cuban and Puerto Rican heritage when creating dishes. The recent Hoover High School graduate hopes one day to bring more Latin-inspired pastries and baked goods to Alabama.

At both Hoover High School and the Riverchase Career Connection Center, Bryan has emerged as a student leader, serving as president of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. In those roles, he helps organize fundraisers, mentor younger students and promote both culinary and fashion education.

Yet leadership is only one chapter of his story. The other chapters are filled with creativity.

Before deciding to pursue becoming a professional pastry chef, Bryan considered a future in fashion design. He competed successfully in FCCLA fashion events, earning gold medals in both Repurpose and Redesign and Fashion Construction competitions at the state level.

Eventually, however, culinary arts won out. For Bryan, baking offered something fashion could not: the perfect combination of technical precision and artistic freedom.

“I love color. I love creativity. I love being able to express myself through art,” he said. “Pastry lets me do that.”

That creativity has translated into success in the kitchen.

One of his proudest accomplishments came through Hoover’s Iron Chef competition, hosted by the Hoover Restaurant Alliance. Initially reluctant to participate in the competition because it required teamwork, Bryan accepted the challenge.

Working alongside local chef Shelby Adams, he created desserts inspired by his tropical roots.

Expand Photo courtesy of Bryan Parsons Hoover High School graduate Bryan Parsons displays his Iron Chef award. Parsons competed in the competition hosted by the Hoover Restaurant Alliance, where he created desserts inspired by his tropical roots.

The experience taught him an important lesson.

“I realized I didn’t have to depend only on myself,” he said. “I could succeed as part of a team.”

Family traditions and cultural heritage remain central to everything he creates. His coconut rum cake is adapted from a recipe passed down by his great grandmother.

Bryan’s background is a rich blend of Dominican, Cuban and Puerto Rican influences, and he hopes one day to introduce more Latin-inspired pastries and baked goods to Alabama.

“There isn’t a lot of Latin representation in the bakery world here,” he said. “I think there’s a market for it.”

That vision extends well beyond graduation.

Currently enrolled in dual-credit culinary courses through Jefferson State Community College, Bryan is already building the educational foundation needed for a career in professional baking and pastry arts.

His long-term goal is ambitious but clear.

In 10 to 15 years, he hopes to own a bakery that combines European pastry techniques with the flavors of his Caribbean heritage. He envisions a place that serves not only pastries and coffee but also community — a gathering place similar to the neighborhood bakeries he remembers from Miami.

“Everybody would meet there,” he said. “You’d get coffee, talk to people and feel at home.”

Much of the confidence driving those dreams, he says, comes from RC3. In RC3’s family-like environment, Bryan found mentors who encouraged him to stand out.

“I was the quiet kid sitting in the back of the room,” he said. “Now I want people to know that no matter where you come from, don’t count yourself out.”

That determination may be Bryan’s greatest strength. He has consistently chosen the more difficult path.

As graduation approaches, Bryan is still awaiting final confirmation from Le Cordon Bleu. But regardless of where the next chapter begins, one thing is certain: he is moving forward with purpose.

For a young man who once dreamed of becoming a firefighter, his future may look very different than expected, yet in many ways, his mission remains the same. He still wants to help people and serve the community.

“My determination is my biggest asset,” Bryan said. “No matter what happens, I’ll keep pushing forward.”