8 Hoover High students picked for statewide art exhibition

Eight students from Hoover High School were selected to exihibit their artwork at the 2025 Statewide Student Juried Art Exhibition sponsored by the Shelby County Arts Council in partnership with the UAB Department of Art and Art History and the University of Montevallo Department of Art.

The exhibition showcases outstanding work from high school students across Alabama. Out of more than 430 entries, only 67 students were selected, and eight were from Hoover High.

The students were Hayden Carpenter, Barbara Chapa, Anna Gill, Sophia Ham, Laura Beth Hamff, Brook Louviere, Magdalena Poker and Caroline Stewart.

Barbara Chapa won Best in Digital Art for her piece entitled "King in the Basement,” while Sophia Ham received an honorable mention for her mixed media piece called "Paradise."