3 Hoover educators named 2022 Teachers in the Trenches

220125_Teachers_in_the_Trenches4

The Finley Committee, a group that promotes character in Hoover schools, this morning recognized three teachers from Trace Crossings Elementary, Berry Middle and Spain Park High for going beyond the call of duty to serve students.

The 2022 Teacher in the Trenches awards went to:

Ashley Sparks, a math specialist at Trace Crossings Elementary School

Brian Wilson, the band director at Berry Middle School

Mary Ann Pledger, an English as a Second Language specialist at Spain Park High School

Chris Robbins, the chief learning officer for Hoover City Schools and a member of the Finley Committee, said there are many Hoover teachers who go beyond the call of duty, spending their mornings, days and nights looking for ways to impact children in positive ways. These three in particular stood out this year among 54 nominees, he said.

Ashley Sparks

220125_Teachers_in_the_Trenches2

Sparks is in her 14th year of teaching and 12th year with Hoover City Schools.

One person who nominated Sparks for the Teacher in the Trenches award said Sparks always gives selflessly of herself.

“She is thoughtful, always bringing up children she recognizes have a need, whether that’s an emotional, physical or academic need,” Robbins said the nominator wrote. “She is willing to do whatever is possible to see them succeed.”

Sparks buys shoes and clothing for students in need, is a natural leader and the other teachers adore her for how she helps them, the nominator said.

“The students adore her as well, and they desire to perform because of her high expectations for them,” the nominator wrote. “She sets a positive example with all of her school spirit and her positive attitude to every situation.”

Sparks said that when she was a classroom teacher, she always found the most important task she had each year was building relationships with her students and their parents. Now that she is a math specialist, she works more on building relationships with teachers, she said.

“”Our teachers have persevered in this very challenging time,” she said in a written statement. “I have made it my mission to relieve them of some of the pressure and stress that they may have. Teachers need to be supported and valued, and I hope that something I do helps them feel this way every day.”

Sparks and her husband, Anthony, have two boys, Aidan and Ashton.

Brian Wilson

220125_Teachers_in_the_Trenches3

Wilson began his career with Shelby County Schools and Tarrant City Schools and then served as the founding band director at North Jefferson Middle School before being named director of bands at Berry in 2011.

One fellow teacher and parent said Wilson goes above and beyond the call of duty by showing his love and compassion for students and love for music. He makes sure students are well prepared for high school band and gives them ample opportunities for growth through programs such as band camps with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the nominator wrote.

“He is very kind and respected and personable to students and parents,” and always makes himself available to answer students’ questions, the nominator wrote.

Wilson said he believes the best part of his job is watching the musical, educational and leadership growth of band students from sixth grade to graduation. “It is a joy, honor and privilege to see students learn and grow throughout their middle and high school years,” he said in a statement.

He and his wife, Christy, have lived in Hoover for more than 18 years and have two daughters, Emily and Molly, at Spain Park High and Berry Middle, respectively.

Mary Ann Pledger

220125_Teachers_in_the_Trenches1

Pledger has been teaching for 12 years, including three years with Hoover City Schools. Her mother, Russann Wood, was an English as a Second Language teacher at Simmons Middle School for 13 years before she retired.

Pledger said it was in her mother’s classroom that she realized her calling to be an ESL teacher and she feels honored to serve in the same district her mother did.

One of her colleagues who nominated her for the Teacher in the Trenches award said Pledger is passionate about everything she does and always puts forth her best effort in everything she does.

“She is always keeps a smile on her face and a positive attitude and does whatever it takes to get the job done,” the nominator wrote.

In the spring of 2020, when students and teachers quickly had to switch to online instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pledger quickly sprung into action to meet the needs of her students and spent 12-14 hours a day doing instruction via Google Meet and the telephone, the nominator said.

She also discovered that some of her students had only enough food at home to eat once a day, so she arranged to have food and other supplies delivered to them. Other students were lacking clothing and furniture, and Pledger arranged to have beds, mattresses, couches, chairs and other household items delivered.

“Mary Ann knows that in order for her students to be academically successful, their basic needs of food, shelter, clothing and health must first be met, and she does all in her power to be sure her students are taken care of,” the nominator wrote.

At Spain Park, Pledger is the sponsor for both the Key Club and American Sign Language Club. She also is president of a nonprofit called 25:35 that serves food-insecure children in Jefferson County.

She and her husband, John Pledger, have six children, Clyderias, Ayden, Alec, Antoinette, Adelaide and Anderson.