24 Hoover-area students accepted to Alabama School of Fine Arts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama School of Fine Arts

Twenty-four Hoover-area students have been accepted to the Alabama School of Fine Arts for the 2026-2027 school year.

The local students make up nearly a quarter of the 100 new students accepted from across Alabama. ASFA, a state-funded public school in downtown Birmingham, provides intensive specialty instruction in the arts, mathematics and science for students in grades 7-12.

The Hoover-area students represent all six of the school's specialty areas.

Millicent Odom, Lily McLeod and Stella Burch were accepted for creative writing, while Lilah Inman and Anna Victoria Thomas were accepted for dance.

The math and science program will welcome Anika Khera, Ishaan Lokareddy, Prima Pumilia, Matthew Selinger, Ezra Templin, Bobby Odom, Arthur Galbreath, Hansika Kathait, Sankalp Karki, Aiden Pradhan, Akshita Sathyanarayanan, Shrihan Samayamanthula and Ethan Yang from the Hoover area.

Patrick Negin, Avni Sarin and Liana Galpothdeniya were accepted for music. Samantha Duffy was accepted for theater arts while Skylar Mayfield and Jade Sanchez Hernandez were accepted for visual arts.

ASFA students spend their mornings completing academic coursework that exceeds state high school diploma standards. They then devote extended time each day to instruction and development within their specialties of creative writing, dance, music, theater arts, visual arts or advanced mathematics and science.

The school currently enrolls about 350 students from across Alabama. Dormitory rooms and meals are available for students who live beyond commuting distance.

ASFA will hold an Open House for Prospective Students on Saturday, Oct. 17, offering families an opportunity to learn more about the school and its admissions process.

More information is available at asfaschool.org.