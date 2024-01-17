2024 Hoover City Schools Show Choir Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 20

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Davis The Synergy show choir from Simmons Middle School in Hoover, Alabama, performs at Vestavia Hills High School on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

The Hoover City Schools Show Choir Showcase is scheduled for this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Spain Park High School.

The night will include performances by Paradigm from Hoover High School, Rhapsody in Blue from Spain Park High School, Bravura from Berry Middle School, Cadence from Bumpus Middle School and Synergy from Simmons Middle School.

Admission is $10 for anyone ages 6 and older. Spain Park High School is at 4700 Jaguar Drive. Tickets can be purchased here.