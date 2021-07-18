2021 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup is July 31

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade12 Chris Carpenter, at left, hauls in mulch to be spread in the courtyard at Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He is followed by Aaron Singleton, carrying a bag of weeds and debris that had been picked up.

The seventh annual Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, July 31.

Dads and other volunteers are invited to come to Hoover public schools to help get the campuses spruced up in advance of the coming school year, which begins Aug. 10 for students.

The workday begins at 7 a.m. and should go to 10:30 or 11 a.m., though some dads may stay longer, said Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy, the founder and leader of the cleanup effort.

The type of work to be done at campuses includes spreading pine straw, pressure washing, wiping down windows and doors, planting flowers, putting shelves together and cutting shrubs, Murphy said. Most of the work this year will again be outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

There are team leaders established for each school, and dads and other volunteers are asked to sign up in advance if possible to help leaders plan. The signup page is on the Hoover City Schools website here.

A light breakfast will be provided at each school, Murphy said.

One change this year is that the cleanup effort is being extended to cover the Riverchase Career Connection Center for the first time, Murphy said.

Sponsors this year include the Home Depot at the Riverchase Galleria, Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s-Hoover, Anthony’s Car Wash, Legends Barber Shop, Gene Smith, Pete’s Printing and the Hoover City Schools Foundation.