2020 Hunger Challenge pits Hoover Bucs vs. Spain Park Jags to fight food insecurity

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover Helps Hunger Challenge The Hoover Helps organization's 2020 Hunger Challenge is seeing which school — Hoover High or Spain Park High — can raise the most money to fight hunger in Hoover.

The Hoover Helps nonprofit that battles food insecurity in the Hoover community is calling all Hoover Bucs and Spain Park Jags fans to help “beat hunger” in the sixth annual Hunger Challenge.

The competition is being held in conjunction with the annual matchup between the two schools’ football teams, which are set to play each other on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Fans for both teams compete to see which school can raise the most money for Hoover Helps by the end of game day. Last year’s competition raised more than $11,000. Spain Park won with $5,814 in donations, while Hoover Bucs fans came in close behind with $5,513 in donations, said Greg Bishop, one of the founders of Hoover Helps.

The primary way that Hoover Helps typically meets hunger needs for children is to partner with churches or other community partners to send food home from school in needy children’s backpacks.

However, with many children attending school virtually this year due to COVID-19, the organization also has been using the Neighborhood Bridges Hoover organization and Shipt grocery deliveries to meet children’s needs, Bishop said. Needs are determined with the help of school counselors.

While churches and other community partners provide food donations and manpower to meet needs, Hoover Helps fills in the gaps with financial resources when necessary, Bishop said.

Last year, it took $150,000 to support 524 children with the backpack program, he said. While numbers are still being tabulated for this school year, the need is expected to be higher due to the impact of COVID-19 on families and lost jobs, he said.

To donate, go to hooverhelps.org/pages/hunger-challenge-2020 and choose which team you want to support.

For those who want to help meet needs through Neighborhood Bridges Hoover, go to neighborhoodbridges.org/community/hoover-al. You can also sign up to receive the weekly Neighborhood Bridges Hoover email that lists needs each week. Neighborhood Bridges keeps the identity of recipients and donors confidential, using school counselors to identify needs and Hoover fire stations as dropoff points for donations of specific items.