2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup set for Saturday, Aug. 8

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Dad Brigade 7-27-19 (9) Korey Landry pressure washes a sidewalk in front of Brock's Gap Intermediate School as part of the 2019 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanuup on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

The Hoover City Dad Brigade is gearing up for its sixth annual back-to-school cleanup effort this Saturday, Aug. 8.

The initiative began in 2015 as a way to help spruce up Hoover school buildings and grounds in advance of the return of students and to also get more men connected to their children’s schools.

Grandfathers, uncles and other men in the community have always been invited to help with projects such as pressure washing, weeding, spreading pine straw, painting, bush and tree trimming, and small repairs. Even older boys (rising eighth-graders and older) are welcome.

Some women have helped in past years, and this year, lead organizer Derrick Murphy is officially calling it the “Hoover City Dad Brigade: Family Edition,” inviting anyone who wants to help out (eighth grade and older) to come.

This year, there is no central meeting point for a kickoff and breakfast. Volunteers are asked to go directly to any Hoover school to help, beginning at 7 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at individual schools.

Also this year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, cleanup efforts will be focused mostly outside the school, Murphy said.

Volunteers are asked (but not required) to sign up in advance here.

Partners providing supplies and financial support for the event include Home Depot, Chick-fil-A, Zaxby’s, Anthony’s Car Wash, Legends Barber Shop, Hoover City Council President Gene Smith, Pete’s Printing and the Hoover City Schools Foundation.

Last year, an estimated 330 men and boys (and a few women and girls) showed up to work at Hoover’s public schools. See the report and photos from 2019's Hoover City Dad Brigade here.