15 bands to perform Saturday at 46th Hoover Invitational Marching Festival

× Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles Hewitt-Trussville band plays in a game against Pinson Valley and Hewitt-Trussville at Pinson Valley High School on Friday, Sept 27, 2024.

Fifteen high school marching bands from three states are scheduled to perform Saturday, Oct. 19, at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium as part of the 46th annual Hoover Invitational Marching Festival.

Fourteen of the bands will be competing between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Hoover’s band is scheduled to perform in exhibition at 7:10 p.m. An awards ceremony is scheduled to follow at 7:30 p.m.

The 14 competing bands will be divided into four classes based on the size of the bands. Tickets cost $13, but children ages 5 and younger get in free. Tickets can be bought in advance at this link or at the gate.

Here is the schedule of performances: