14 Hoover schools named among 'America's Healthiest Schools'

Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Students from Brock's Gap Intermediate School take part in physical education activities on Aug. 8, 2025.

Fourteen of Hoover’s 16 schools were named to the 2025 list of America’s Healthiest Schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

Hoover schools were the only schools in Alabama to earn this recognition in 2025.

This recognition celebrates schools that have implemented evidence-based policies and practices supporting whole child health, including nutrition, physical activity, health education, staff well-being and family engagement.

The Hoover schools honored this year are Berry Middle, Bluff Park Elementary, Brock’s Gap Intermediate, Bumpus Middle, Deer Valley Elementary, Green Valley Elementary, Gwin Elementary, Hoover High, Riverchase Elementary, Rocky Ridge Elementary, Shades Mountain Elementary, Simmons Middle, Spain Park High and Trace Crossings Elementary.

The only schools that did not make the list were Greystone and South Shades Crest elementary schools.

“We are proud of the work our schools are doing to create environments that support the physical and social well-being of our students, employees and families,” Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a written statement. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our educators, staff and families to making health and wellness a priority in our district.”

Schools are recognized across nine topic areas, such as nutrition and food access, physical education and activity, school health services, staff well-being, and family and community engagement.

Since its launch in 2007, America’s Healthiest Schools has recognized schools across the country for their efforts to promote the health and well-being of students, staff and families.